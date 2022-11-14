Rock band Jackyl returns Saturday to Watseka

WATSEKA — The rock band Jackyl, with lead singer Jesse James DuPree, is set to return Saturday to the Watseka Theatre.

“It’s the band’s 30th anniversary and their 10th anniversary at the Watseka Theatre so it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime show,” said Chuck Gomez of the Watseka Theatre. “It’s the best rock show of the year.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a brisket dinner. At 7 p.m., Stone Theory from southern Wisconsin will open the show.

Jackyl is an American rock band formed in 1991. Their sound has also been described as heavy metal and southern metal. Their self-titled debut album has sold more than a million copies in the United States with hit singles like “Down on Me” and “When Will It Rain.” The band is best known for the song “The Lumberjack,” which features a chainsaw solo by DuPree.

Jackyl has set two Guinness world records, one for playing 100 concerts in 50 days, and one for performing 21 concerts in a 24-hour period.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="http://watsekatheatre.com" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com</a>.