I-57 in Kankakee closes overnight Tuesday to Friday

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently that both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, from Tuesday through Friday to accommodate construction of the north half of the Waldron Road-Maple Street bridge.

The freeway will be closed between the U.S. Route 45-52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315).

I-57 will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. Route 45-52 and Illinois Route 50 to connect back to I-57.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The work is part of a $11.3 million project to replace the Maple Street-Waldron Road bridge over I-57. Maple Street-Waldron Road traffic has been routed onto the completed southern half of the bridge, but it will continue to be reduced to one lane between East Duane Boulevard and County Road S089E. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.