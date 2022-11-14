Grammy winner Bill Gaither, band to perform in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Multi-Grammy-Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither is presenting the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour nationwide as he brings his group, The Gaither Vocal Band, to Olivet Nazarene University at 6 p.m. Saturday.

For a half century, Gaither, also the winner of some Dove awards, has had a reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists, according to a news release.

“Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century said in the release. “I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful — perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough.

“It is always my goal that a Gaither concert lasts much longer than one evening, but that it stays with folks long after they walk out the door of the concert venue. They need to be uplifted, and I think our evenings do that.”

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be vocalists Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Greg Ritchie.

The tour affords Gaither the opportunity to introduce new music to concert attendees with the Gaither Vocal Band recording, “That’s Gospel Brother,” which was released this past year.

“There is something on this recording for everyone,” Gaither said. “We have a couple new, never-before recorded songs, and we have added a new twist to other songs that were written years ago yet remain prevalent today.”

One such song is “Something Good Is About To Happen,” the tour’s namesake. While the song was written in 1974, it remains most compelling today, nearly 50 years later.

“Gloria (Gaither’s wife and co-writer for nearly 60 years) and I had gotten sick and tired of what we were reading in the papers and seeing on the news,” Gaither said.

“Quite honestly, things are the same today, but the good news for the child of God is what it has always been. As the song says, ‘When God’s people humble themselves and call on Jesus, and they look to heaven expecting as they pray; I just feel like something good is about happen. And brother this could be that very day.’ Now that’s a message of encouragement.”

Tickets for the ONU show are on sale now. To obtain a complete tour schedule, purchase tickets or receive additional information go to gaither.com.