Bourbonnais to host third annual holiday lighting contest

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will host the third annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. The community event encourages outdoor festive lighting and decorations during the holiday season.

An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing Dec. 4-25.

Returning this year is the option to choose participation solely as a Holiday Home on the tour or be additionally included in the Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

Residents will have a chance to win in traditional and people’s choice categories. The Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest is open to all village of Bourbonnais residents and free to participate. Registration is now open until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

“The village’s lighting contest is a free and fun way for families to experience the holidays in Bourbonnais,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “This is a festive event for all of Kankakee County to enjoy.”

Lindy Casey, marketing and public engagement manager for the village, added that the 2021 online map was viewed almost 34,000 times during the holiday season and over 4,000 people’s choice votes were tallied.

Official judging will take place in the traditional category. People’s choice voting will take place via the village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page Dec. 4-18. All winners will be notified and announced.

Registration forms are available at the village of Bourbonnais’ administration office, 600 Main St. NW, during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or can be downloaded at villageofbourbonnais.com.