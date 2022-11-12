'Get-it-done' guy: Franco lauded by area leaders

Joe Franco is the first ever recipient of the IMPACT Award of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, designed to honor and celebrate the investment of time, treasure and talent to the community over the course of time.

In front of an audience of 100 people at the annual meeting of the alliance, which was held Thursday morning at the Weber Leadership Center on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, Franco was given the award.

He was being honored for a lifetime of achievement that included the creation of a unified Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce; founding independent medical labs in Kankakee County and other sites in Illinois; transforming the skyline of Kankakee by developing buildings such as the downtown Executive Centre; and pulling together economic development efforts into a single public entity — the Economic Alliance.

Jeff Bennett, of McColly-Bennett Real Estate, said he remembered the “disjointed quarrelling communities” before Franco spearheaded the effort to pull them together.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, said Franco was “instrumental” in the drive to promote the entire community, rather than the old system of one town in the county trying to outdo the others.

Jeff Hammes, president and CEO of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County and the chairman of the alliance, said Franco represented a commitment to Kankakee County that stretched over decades. “He has given of time, treasure and talent” and is a “get-it-done type of guy.”

Pat Martin, community president of Iroquois Federal, described Franco as “very mission driven.”

Ann Offermann, retired president of PNC Bank, said Franco had done more than put up buildings. Those buildings, she said, “are full of thriving businesses.”

Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, said Franco had “changed the face of Kankakee County.”

Participants at the meeting viewed a video retrospective of Franco’s accomplishments. Franco noted that the improvement in the Kankakee County economy was a “we” achievement, rather than the work of a single individual.

“Thank you for your investment in Kankakee County,” he added.

He described himself as a lucky individual, but qualified that by pointing out that “luck is a byproduct of hard work.”

For the <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/a-lifetime-of-dedication-development/article_223839e6-604f-11ed-b88a-d700d87dde0a.html" target="_blank">full story</a> on Joe Franco’s career and its community impact, see Page A9.