County realizes savings from tax cut abatement initiative

Part of what has allowed Kankakee County to put together a workable budget for the next fiscal year that could also lessen the burden on taxpayers was a tax cut the finance committee approved in September.

That tax initiative eliminates $2.485 million from Kankakee County property owners’ tax bills.

The tax break will begin with abating $335,000 in 2022 property taxes, paying off the remaining $1.515 million for a court system bond in fiscal years 2023-2024, and abating the remaining $490,000 for a health department bond, according to a news release from Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. The move will net the taxpayers that $2.485 million in direct savings on their tax bills, save the county interest, and will eliminate all property taxpayer bond debt in 2024.

“This is direct property taxpayer savings,” Wheeler said. “People don’t have to fill out a form to ask for their money back. This action today is letting taxpayers know we would rather they keep their money instead of sending it to us.”

How much homeowners will save on their county tax portion of their annual tax bill is yet to be determined.

“It’s businesses, homes and vacant property,” Wheeler said after Wednesday’s board meeting. “It’s really what your assessed value is. ... You will save more if you’re outside [the city] in the rural areas because the rural areas pay more county [taxes].”

Wheeler said property owners will see a reduction in their county taxes the next two years.

“Once all the debt is paid off, it’s kind of like we’re paying off the credit cards, we’re paying off the student loans, we’re paying off the house,” he said as an analogy. “We will be completely flush as far as all of our debt, internal and external. That’s when you can start to build positive moves on re-investment.

“We don’t have a plan yet, but we know that the county needs things in the next five to 10 years to match the growth that we have in terms of industry. ... That’s just not [the county], that’s all the cities.”