CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Gerber spreads veteran support in Manteno

It’s not unusual to see Daniel Gerber running through Manteno while carrying the American flag. The U.S. Navy veteran and avid runner — who has completed 17 marathons — has felt compelled to honor veterans and the United States by running with the flag on holidays like Veterans Day, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.

“I run almost every day and I thought, ‘I’m going to do something special for Veterans Day [and] run with the flag,’” Gerber said while giving a tour of the Manteno American Legion.

“I want to run like that to celebrate Veterans Day. And, probably a lot of people don’t know it’s Veterans Day and they’ll see somebody with the flag and maybe they’ll start thinking about it.”

When Gerber began this tradition nearly a decade ago, he lived near the junior high and recalled running past the school buses.

“These kids just start to go nuts [and] start banging on the windows,” he recalled, knowing in that moment he wanted to share this experience with other veterans.

The next year, he developed the Military Warriors Run to Schools, where veterans from every military branch can come out to run past the schools and receive support from students and residents alike. The event is now in its seventh year as a collaborative effort.

“I’m in the Kankakee River Running Club, too, so I know some veterans there [and asked], ‘Do you guys want to run with me? It’s pretty cool; the kids really like this,’” Gerber recalled of the first collaborative year, which featured a total of seven runners.

It’s grown more and more each year and includes older veterans who no longer run but participate by riding in a golf cart. The run ends at Manteno’s Legion Park, where an annual Veterans Day ceremony takes place before a meal is served at the Legion.

In 2016, Gerber participated in America’s Run for the Fallen, a 6,000-mile cross-country run to honor fallen soldiers spanning 19 states in five months. The event, which recognizes tens of thousands of service members, rallies volunteers to run one mile for each hero lost in the Global War on Terrorism.

<strong>In the Navy</strong>

All of that running has served Gerber well, as he put on his Navy uniform for the first time since his service, which spanned from 1984 to 1988.

“It still fits,” he said of the uniform, which is referred to as “working blues.” This, he explained, is the uniform that is seen in television and movies where sailors where a white cap with their navy-colored uniform. Despite the naval colloquialism, these uniforms are never used for manual labor, but are instead the equivalent of a civilian’s business suit.

After receiving his associate degree in electronic technology, the Donovan High School graduate couldn’t find a job that suited his interests in Iroquois County, so he decided to meet with a Naval recruiter. When given the base options of the Great Lakes, Orlando and San Diego, Gerber went warm.

“I said, ‘It’s cold out … I’ll sign up if you can send me to Orlando or San Diego,’” he recalled with a laugh, adding he was shortly after sent to San Diego. Eventually he’d travel to the Caribbean, Spain, Italy and France.

His naval career started off on the USS Forrestal before transferring to the USS Eisenhower. Working as the interior communications electrician, Gerber said a lot of his time was spent on different training exercises. Eventually he would move onto a position where part of his job was to film aircrafts landing onto the ship.

“The cool part about that job is we have the pilots come in a lot of times to our shop and say, ‘Hey, can you make the tape of my landing? ‘Cause it’s first time I flew,’ and they wanted to keep it,” he said.

Of the four years he was in the Navy, two were spent in reserves. But what he learned in that span of time has carried through the rest of his life.

<strong>Veteran affiliations</strong>

In 1992, Gerber found himself moving to Manteno when he began working at Ford Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.. He worked there for 29 years before retiring.

He continues to work in a part-time capacity at Riverside Health Fitness Center, where he works with a lot of veterans.

He married Diane in 2002 and became the stepdad to Jeremy and Aaron. He and Diane are now grandparents to Jeremy’s, and wife Kim’s, five children: Clayton, Ayden, Skyler, Ryder and Lilly.

Since settling in Manteno, he’s become involved in the Manteno American Legion — now serving as junior vice commander — and its Color Guard, Adopt A Solider and, his longest affiliation, the UAW Veterans Committee.

A big hobby of his is woodworking, and he often creates wood-based art that he auctions off for charity; most of his work is donated to poker runs. He’ll be featuring his work today at a veteran-supported event at Steam Hollow in Manteno.

“Doing these things makes me feel good and I like helping people out,” Gerber said of his community involvement.

The recipient of a Good Conduct and a Sea Service medal, Manteno American Legion's Junior Vice Commander Dan Gerber grew up in Martinton working on a family farm. At 16, he obtained his motorcycle license.

On a sunny November day, he drove his bike up to the Legion to give a tour of the Legion's upstairs museum and share tales of his life story.

The museum, which is open to the public at no admission, includes a lot of Gerber family history as military uniforms belonging to Gerber's grandfather, father and brothers are on display. Also included are artifacts and stories of local veterans.

He said the museum is important "so people don't forget about some of the sacrifices [veterans made] or forget about the world wars."

The Legion hosts its monthly executive meeting in the museum.

In addition to his other duties, Gerber sells official flags through the Legion and maintains many of the flags throughout the village. While the village handles lowering and raising the flags, Gerber is responsible for replacing them when they're worn.

"I might have to replace maybe a couple hundred flags a year," he said.

For more information on the Manteno American Legion, and its museum, go to the Facebook page (managed by Gerber) at <a href="https://bit.ly/3WHNaIp" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WHNaIp</a>.