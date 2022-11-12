A lifetime of dedication, development

If you support the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, you owe a debt to Joe Franco. It was he who led the drive to pull together disparate chambers into one unified entity.

If you are an admirer of the modern medical buildings in downtown Kankakee, linked by overhead walkways, you owe a debt to Joe Franco. He was the builder with vision who pulled together government, medical and office space.

If you have ever had your blood drawn at an independent medical lab here, those were started by Franco, too.

He estimates that perhaps half of all Kankakee County residents have had lab work done, at one time or another, and often multiple times, in one of his labs.

“I chuckle,” he said. “I’m an emotional guy. What I did in the medical world was unheard of at the time.” At the peak, Franco was employing six pathologists and 200 employees overall, testing and monitoring the health of Kankakee County, Champaign-Urbana and Danville, along with several locations.

He saw possibilities in medicine and community development when few others did. He often acted at times when others were just waiting for something to happen.

He changed a city’s skyline. He changed how a community went about creating jobs. He changed people’s health. His was, and is, a life of multi-faceted achievement. He rebuilt the core of a city.

<strong>GROWING UP, MOVING HERE</strong>

Franco grew up in DePue, Ill., on the Illinois River. The son of immigrant parents, he was 16 before indoor plumbing arrived at his home. There were six in the family, Franco, three sisters and their parents. Neither of his parents, Clara and Joe, had an eighth grade education.

“I thought we were middle class,” he said. “I never thought we were poor.”

He was the type of person who always “had a job” as a teenager; he put up 350 television towers. One of his messages is that today’s society needs to reinforce the work ethic.

One of only 120 students in his high school, he was good enough at basketball to earn a scholarship to Illinois Valley Community College in LaSalle-Peru. That was his ticket to an education because there “was not enough money” to attend otherwise.

He picked the field of medical technology. He had wanted to be a doctor, but knew there were not enough funds for medical school. So he went to St. Joseph School of Medical Technology in Bloomington, where he was one of only three students in the class.

“You learned an enormous amount” in an environment like that, he said. Upon graduation, he had plenty of job offers.

He first went to be the chief medical technologist at the Dixon Public Hospital. That led him later to Kankakee, at age 23, in 1962. St. Mary’s was looking for someone to run its medical lab. “I knew I wanted to stay in Illinois,” he said. It had come down to DeKalb — or Kankakee. Kankakee won.

<strong>AN ADDITIONAL LAB</strong>

After working at St. Mary’s lab, he began to morph to the idea of running and owning his own independent medical labs. At the time, most medical labs were in hospitals. Few were privately owned.

St. Mary’s also needed space for doctors’ offices. Franco knew carpentry and understood construction. He took on the task. He was offered a wing in the hospital to renovate as a potential site, but rejected it as too old.

Along with the idea of a joint venture laboratory with Servant Corp-St. Mary’s, Franco found the eventual answer was a building now known as Med Centre West, four stories high and 60,000 square feet, on West Court Street in Kankakee, across from St. Mary’s. The building opened in 1987 with 100% occupancy.

“People said the Med Centre wouldn’t work. It is working. It’s happening and the area is changing,” Franco said. He was the one building only years after the bumper sticker about Kankakee said, “The last one out, turn out the lights.”

He wanted to connect it with the actual hospital in a way that people would not have to walk outside. Maybe a tunnel, he thought. Then, in one of the ideas that would become his hallmark, he put in an overhead walkway, spanning Court Street. It’s still a hallmark of downtown Kankakee and set a precedent.

A New York architect told Franco the proposed building, with its open airy concept and modern feel, wouldn’t work in a “brick and mortar” town like Kankakee. The architect later admitted he was wrong.

Med Centre East, across the street, would follow Med Centre West, again connected by a walkway. Med Centre East would be the first dialysis site in Kankakee County. Dialysis is the cleansing of blood for people whose kidneys have failed.

There would be labs in Clifton [the first site], Manteno, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Peotone and Momence. The standard medical building plan was to include a lab, X-ray, physicians’ offices and pharmacy services.

Today, more than half a century later, the buildings still look good — modern and new in Kankakee — and are a source of pride for Franco. A philosophical plan settled in. Walkways would shelter folks traveling between buildings. The center of the structure would have a “hole,” an atrium where you could see across to other offices.

How do you mitigate the perceived problem of safety, Franco mused? All along, Franco said, at several points in the past, downtown Kankakee was really safer than its public perception.

The answer was a glass elevator, where you could see all and be seen. Eventually, he would install 22 glass elevators and there would be more than 30 Franco projects. Many were in Kankakee, but there were also sites in Moline, East Moline and Chicago Heights. Many had medical themes, but there was also the John Deere building in the Quad Cities.

Keynote projects included the Bourbonnais Med Center, the Heritage Med Center and the building that houses the administration of Olivet Nazarene University’s graduate programs.

If you have stood inside a doctor’s office in Kankakee County, there’s a good chance you have stood in a space envisioned and organized by Franco.

The financing behind the buildings was as creative as the buildings themselves. The plan involved Tax Increment Financing, which the state of Illinois offered and local governments granted as a break on property taxes — lowering costs and making plans more economically feasible. The idea made construction possible in more areas, creating jobs, too, at a time when they were desperately needed.

<strong>EXECUTIVE CENTRE</strong>

Franco’s firm, Heritage Development and Construction Company, performed work on the downtown Kankakee Executive Centre, at the corner of Court and Schuyler in Kankakee. Franco says this was a special case. “I never took a commission. I never made a dime on this building.”

Franco gives former mayor Russ Johnson a lot of credit for starting the project. Johnson was a colorful and, at times, controversial mayor, but here he had the right idea. Franco says $3.2 million of city money was used to buy and demolish old buildings.

It was not easy. The city had to cope with some bitter resistance over eminent domain, the process of acquiring private land for public good. There were complaints, and discussions, and more complaints and discussions. The demolitions were the subject of both historical sentiment and financial concern. The old Kankakee Hotel had been a city gathering point for many years. Commemorative bricks were harvested from the rubble and given away as mementoes.

Franco had to defend the project — and explain it — over and over again. When all was done, the building was called a “rocket booster” for downtown Kankakee. Construction of the building was voted as the top story of 1991 in a poll of Daily Journal readers. The ongoing demolition and construction was a fascinating moment in central Kankakee, which had not seen that much work in years.

Today, Franco describes the project as “super successful.” The resulting structure, seven stories high and 90,000 square feet, was pointed out by then-Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling as the best office building from Champaign to Chicago. Franco had to insure it for $16 million. Four years from now it will be deeded over to the city.

The building also serves as the site of the Kankakee Public Library, which tripled in space and had a rebirth by being in a more public and central location. The library change touched off a positive domino effect downtown. The city renovated the former library and turned it into city hall and re-did the old city hall into a public safety center.

A block from the Executive Centre, Franco put in the festival square fountain in front of the train depot.

Ironically, at the same time, Franco was pulling together the downtown Kankakee project, he was also developing “Superblock,” at a key piece in Moline’s city center.

That project was Franco partnering with a Kankakee contractor to build a 120,000 square foot, seven-story building and a 300-car parking garage, which he went on to own for several years.

In 1990, Franco took the lead on the renovation that changed the old David Bradley space into a business incubator in Bradley. Bringing new business in was not an easy task. It was Franco who recruited the snow plow manufacturer. Today, he says, the businesses there are all succeeding.

Unifying the community’s economic development approach was a different kind of task. Site selectors, he said, were passing the area by. “We needed a team approach,” he said.

There were separate chambers of commerce in the metropolitan area. The Kankakee Chamber, he said, was “good, but parochial.” What passed for economic development then was often just to move a business from one end of the community to another. Franco himself was the president of Kankakee Development Corp., which aimed to promote downtown development. It was a volunteer post that was really a full-time job.

“We must pull together as never before,” he said at the time.

Now there is a single Kankakee County Chamber and a single Economic Alliance. The squabbling of the past seems distant and forgotten.

<strong>A BUSY, WORKING RETIREMENT</strong>

Now 86, Joe Franco describes himself as “retired somewhat” for the past 10 years. But that does not mean he is idle. He oversees 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

This is not a farm where he just owns while others work. He describes himself as “very good” at running the heavy equipment and thanks God that he can still work.

His family includes two sons and a daughter. Daughter Shelly was a lab technologist and now is a real estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Speckman Realty. Son Joe Franco is a board certified plastic reconstructive surgeon in the Chicagoland area. Son Scott, with a double masters in biology and business, is the CEO of Heritage Development and Construction. There are eight Franco grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The Exploration Station Children’s Museum, the Kankakee River Valley Regatta, the Zonta Executive Roundup, the MadCaps fundraiser for Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Heart Ball are among the many charities and civic causes Franco has publicly supported over the years. He was a key figure in a benefit horse show, raising money for local hospitals, too, in the 1960s.

Looking back on more than 60 years of involvement with Kankakee County, Franco believes the area is now “heading in the right direction.”

There were the years in the 1980s when industries closed or moved. Kankakee was not alone in what happened then, but it was hit harder than most.

“You can’t lose 4,000 or 5,000 jobs without stress,” he said, “but we came out of it because of our work ethic.”

And also because of the determination — and vision — of a self-made man.

Franco is no stranger to major awards. In 1993, he was the Kankakee Chamber Citizen of the Year. In 1995, St. Mary’s Hospital named the couple of Joe and Mary Franco as its Humanitarians of the Year, the hospital’s chief philanthropic award. In 2007, Illinois Valley Community College named Franco as its top alumnus. In 2014, he was named the Great Facilitator by the Kankakee Chamber for his role in unifying the major chambers.