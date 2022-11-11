Kankakee County Board approves $36M budget

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its budget for fiscal year 2023 at its meeting on Wednesday at the county administration building.

The Board OK’d the budget of $36,200,486, which is an increase of just under $4 million from fiscal year ‘22. The ‘23 fiscal year begins Dec. 1 and ends Nov. 30, 2023.

“Obviously, we’re at historic high levels of our fund balances,” Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “We’re way ahead of where we’re at in 2008, which allowed us to do some of these tax breaks that we’re giving people down the road and paying off these bonds early to strengthen our financial position even further.”

The bulk of the general fund revenue comes from a variety of taxes which will account for nearly $21 million of the budget. The top two of those will come from $7.2 million in property tax and $5.6 million in sales tax.

Wheeler said the county started to seriously address the budget issues in 2017 when it started the year approximately $2 million in the red. It was $4 million in arrears in 2016.

“We really tackled it from that point forward,” he said. “If you look at the totals, we’re far ahead of where we were, so it’s a $17.16 million improvement in six years. That’s kind of unheard of with the size of budget we have.

“We talk about what that affords us in terms of paying our vendors on time, which is big because we have a lot of banks in Kankakee County that were our local businesses.”

Wheeler added that the county has built a budget that is extremely conservative on revenue because sales tax and use tax are projected to go down.

“Especially, in a recession, which most are predicting coming this year,” he said. “How deep we just don’t know, so we’re not expecting as much revenue, so we push that down. We’re controlling those expenses. We still have a balanced budget, but it has a little room to absorb — well, what’s the SAFE-T Act going to do to us in terms of revenue at the courthouse, which pays for the courthouse? If you don’t have that revenue, then it’s got to come from the taxpayers here locally.”

The county is estimating close to a $2.8 million surplus at the end of FY ‘22, which allows it some breathing room while taking care of the taxpayers.

“It’s about the best that we could do to be able to roll with the punches that we see coming,” Wheeler said.