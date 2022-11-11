Bourbonnais continues to abate principal and interest payments on bonds

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees heard the first reading on four ordinances that will allow them to abate principal and interest payments on bonds from the village of Bourbonnais’ tax levy for fiscal year 2024.

The four bonds total $28.515 million and include the $19.945 million bond issued for the Community Campus complex that will break ground next week.

During Monday’s board meeting, Tara Latz, the village financial director, said doing this will save village homeowners between $188 to $566 depending on the value of their home.

“We’re definitely trying to do all we can to make sure that when we go out for debt that we are not putting that on the taxpayer because they are already paying their property taxes and are already paying us for police protection and public service and all of those things,” Latz said.

“We don’t want to add debt to that as well, especially this year because we did a $21 million bond for this (Community) Campus (project). We definitely would not want to put that large amount onto all those taxpayers. We made sure we had business district revenue and other types of things that can pay those payments.”

Money to pay the principal and interest comes from a combination of general fund, business district fund and TIF fund revenues. The majority comes from sales tax and income tax revenues from the state of Illinois, village officials said.

According to estimates prepared by Latz, the owners of a home valued at $100,000 will save $188.72 on their 2023 tax bill.

The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $283.09, followed by a $175,000 home ($330.27), $200,000 home ($377.45), $250,000 home ($471.81) and $300,000 home ($566.17).

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5% of their bill, officials said.