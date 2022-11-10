Charity, community spirit in Grant Park

Grant Park is a small community with a big heart.

Located near the northeast corner of Kankakee County, Grant Park was incorporated in 1883. In the 2020 Census, Grant Park was listed with a population of 1,294.

The village was named for General Ulysses S. Grant, an immensely popular figure in Illinois, who had already completed two terms as president. The town would have just been named “Grant,” but the founding fathers discovered that Illinois already had a Grant, so “Park” had to be added.

John Palan, superintendent of Grant Park Schools; Deb Morgan, president of the Grant Park Foundation; and Jamie Hawkins, village president; brought us up to date on the community’s activities.

Many of the village’s celebrations and activities revolve around the main community park — Legion Park. Located along Dixie Highway, the park contains a memorial to Grant Park’s veterans. It also has a community center.

The center was originally a picnic pavilion, but that was enclosed to become a full service building about 35 years ago. The work was a project of the Grant Park Lions. Grant Park no longer has a Lions Club, but their legacy of charity remains as a village benefit.

In addition to Legion Park, playgrounds at the school are open to children, as are facilities at Hilgert Park, which has a swing and slide; and Heldt Park, which has a butterfly garden.

Grant Park is traditionally a lively place with many town celebrations. There is a Fall Fest in mid-September. There is a Cabin Fever Reliever activity in the early spring including bingo at the center.

The community has also just completed its traditional Halloween. In addition to the regular trick or treating, there was a three-hour party at the village park building for local boys, girls and ghouls to get a safe snack.

The chamber hosts an annual Christmas in the Village event each December. Santa puts in an appearance and vendors sell a variety of goods at an open house in the school.

Every third Monday, Grant Park senior citizens gather at the community center for lunch. A recent returnee to the village who was attending one of the luncheons, said she would be willing to play the piano as free entertainment, but none was available.

When that word got out, Marty and Becky Roth donated an upright piano for the center.

“That’s the kind of community Grant Park is,” Morgan said.

Palan points out the time that friends in Grant Park rallied around a veteran with disability who needed help.

During the warm months, there are movies in the park for families. Youth participate in summers of softball, baseball and T-ball. The season ends with an adult softball tournament that is open to all.

Another focal point of town charity is the annual Pink Night, a fundraiser to fight all cancers, named for the late Bev Roberts. Cancer claimed Roberts, who was a noted volunteer and activist in Grant Park. Donated baskets are raffled off in conjunction with volleyball games at Grant Park High School.

The schools are a point of pride in Grant Park. US News and World Report placed the high school on the list of America’s Best Schools in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The elementary school was named to the list in 2022. The rankings are based on reading scores, math scores, test results and graduation rates.

For the past seven years, Grant Park Schools have made the Niche Top 100 list in Illinois, a ranking based, in part, on extracurricular activities and Advanced Placement tests.

The school district includes not only the village, but an area stretching from Beecher to St. George. There are 162 students in the high school and about 450 in the entire school district. The “GP” on the side of the school lights up for all Grant Park victories.

For the past nine years, the district has also had an Academic Signing Night that celebrates the achievements of all students, those who go to college, those who go into the military and those who have picked out their profession. The vast majority of the seniors attend the event and the entire community is welcome.

While Grant Park might be best known for older Victorian homes, there are also newer subdivisions, Dutch Valley, Prairie Farms and Hamilton Farms in the community. The mayor points out that there are lots for sale in Grant Park. If you want to buy and build, Grant Park is open.

Major employers in the village include Pactiv, a plastic molding firm and Peoria Packing, a pork producing plant.

Grant Park is known for the historic Bennett-Curtis House, a destination restaurant known for gourmet dinners, Murder Mystery in the Mansion partiers and Harry Potter wizarding events. The mayor said that a lot of other entertainment is available within a 20-minute drive of the village.

The mayor said improvements are coming to the village. State and federal grants will widen roads and put in new streetlighting downtown. Additional grants will create safer walking routes to schools.

Palan married into a Grant Park family. Proud to have raised his children here, he admires Grant Park as a great place.

“It’s a quiet and safe community,” he said.