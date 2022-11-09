Republicans sweep other 5 contested Kankakee County Board seats

It was a good night for the GOP, as Republicans won the other five contested districts for the Kankakee County Board in addition to Chairman Andy Wheeler retaining his seat.

Incumbents Tinker Parker in District 5, Chris Tholen in District 10 and Kenneth Smith in District 27 all held off their challengers. Newcomers Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and Chad Scanlon won in District 8 and District 12, respectively, over Democrats.

“I’m so committed to the district and to the county, and we’ve come so far since 2016 since I began,” said Parker, who was with other Republican office holders at BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais on Tuesday night.

“I want to see us continue with the [Kankakee] River being dredged and with the animal control building, we’ve got that going on. We’re keeping taxes low, and we’ve been able to give some of the property taxes back to our constituents. So those are the kinds of things that we have done, and I want to continue moving forward with the work we started.”

Parker won a race among three candidates in District 5. She garnered 1,146 votes to 408 for Democrat James Frey and 124 for Libertarian Jacob Carlile.

“I love being on the board,” Parker 2aid. “I’m committed, and it’s just one thing that I’ve always wanted to do and to be a part of the county and to be able to help people in my district.”

In District 8, Rittmanic-Emme won 834-479 over Democrat Raymond Chamberlain. In District 10, Tholen won 881-484 over Democratic challenger Marlene Aumiller.

Tholen won a primary race and followed it up with a win Tuesday to retain his seat.

“The support and turnout was very good,” said Tholen after Wednesday’s Board meeting. “I’ll continue serving and keep on doing what we’ve been doing.”

In District 12, Scanlon, the police chief for the village of Herscher, won 1,480-356 over Democrat Araceli Sharper. In District 27, Smith won 767-583 over Democratic challenger Dondi Maricle, who is the county’s party chairwoman.

“It is what it is,” Maricle said. “Everybody worked hard. You can’t control the results. Congratulations to everyone who did win, and maybe we’ll see them next time.”

Smith, who was first elected to the board in 2020, said it’s another chance to serve the people.

“For me, it’s an honor, as well as a privilege,” he said. “I’ve talked to so many people, and I couldn’t be more humbled. I’m a short-timer, but I’m expected to do great things for the people in the 27th District.”

It was a tough night for the Democrats in the County Board races. The Dems will keep the same number of board seats with six, while the Republicans will have 22. Previously, the Republicans had 21 seats, as there was one Libertarian on the board, Jacob Collins, who didn’t seek re-election.

“It just wasn’t meant to be, but we gave it our best shot,” Maricle said.

<strong>Vote totals</strong>

<strong>District 5</strong>

Jacorb Carlile (L) -- 134

Alice "Tinker" Parker (R) -- 1,146

James Frey (D) -- 408

<strong>District 8</strong>

Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme (R) -- 834

Raymond Chamberlain (D) -- 479

<strong>District 10</strong>

Chris Tholen (R) -- 881

Marlene Aumiller (D) -- 484

<strong>District 12</strong>

Chad Scanlon (R) -- 1,480

Araceli Sharper (D) -- 356

<strong>District 27</strong>

Kenneth Smith (R) -- 767

Dondi Maricle (D) -- 583