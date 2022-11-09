'Nearly' annual 39th prayer breakfast returns

KANKAKEE — Can an annual event that had not occurred for the past two years still be considered annual?

Matt McBurnie, one of the driving forces behind the annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast, addressed that question as guests at the “annual” event finished their eggs and French toast and sipped on coffee.

“It’s the ‘nearly’ annual 39th Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast,” McBurnie said with laughter filling the Kankakee Country Club dining room.

Similar to countless other events — not to mention such life staples as school, church and family gatherings — the community prayer breakfast had been claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic and had not been held since 2019.

Thus, can an event claim the title of “annual” if had not been held for two years?

McBurnie and the host of volunteer organizers for the event believe it can.

McBurnie noted there were those within the community who would have liked to see the event take place in 2020 and 2021, but that certainly did not seem like a wise idea.

And by the response of 170 attendees shoe-horned into the dining room, it seemed the event was welcomed after a return to normalcy after two years of wearing masks, obsessive hand-washing and forced distancing from one another.

And while the event was greeted enthusiastically, its message — as its name suggests — is prayer, is fellowship and is togetherness as a community.

The program’s keynote speaker was a familiar face, Momence native and two-time Super Bowl champion, Ted Petersen, who still calls Momence and eastern Kankakee County home.

While Petersen entertained the audience as he recalled stories from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played from 1977-84 and then completed his National Football League career there with a one-year stint in 1987, he talked of his journey to rediscover his faith as a life highlight.

Now the corporate community liaison for Momence-based Van Drunen Farms, Petersen noted he often set goals for himself and most often achieved them. However, he said, there often still remained a sense that something was missing and it was a former veteran Steelers’ teammate, Jon Kolb, who took Petersen under his wing and helped re-introduce him to a higher power.

“I had been a big man on campus, but wasn’t such a big guy inside,” Petersen explained of his life through college at Eastern Illinois University and then his early years with the Steelers.

As he rediscovered his connection to God, Petersen noted he became a more fulfilled man.

He noted that no matter what life someone lives, if they lack a connection to a higher power, they are lacking. Just as he lacked.

Regardless, he said, of how much wealth someone gathers through stocks, bonds or real estate, their life fails to have significant meaning without faith.

Rick Selk, executive director of the Chicago Area Youth for Christ, who is a member of the prayer breakfast committee, noted at the event’s conclusion that no one could have imagined what would be in store for people when they left the 2019 event which featured Hobby Lobby president Steve Green.

He said the isolation, the uncertainty and subsequent new realization of life associated with the pandemic have caused great hardships, both personally and professionally.

“Our [personal] foundation in the past couple years has been shaken, really shaken.”

He then reflected on the image and importance of a structure’s cornerstone.

If the structure’s cornerstone is not perfectly placed, the building is doomed to structural failure no matter any of its other features.

“All [that] success will not be enough without that cornerstone,” he said referring to faith.

“In a world that continues to shake, we need the firm cornerstone.”