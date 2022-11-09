Kiwanis to sell peanuts Friday to benefit local children, American troops

Kankakee Kiwanis Club members will be on the air on Veterans Day Friday selling Kiwanis peanuts to benefit local children and U.S. troops overseas.

The peanut radiothon can be heard over WVLI, 92.7; and WIVR (River Country) 101.7 and 106.7. To donate peanuts to the troops, call 815-939-3388 for WVLI and 800-656-1017 for River Country.

The sale runs from 7 to 9 a.m. and is part of the annual peanut sale for the club.

Each year, Kiwanis sells peanuts to fund children’s charities. It is the only fundraiser for Kiwanis, which has the mission of helping the children of the world.

The peanuts sold Friday will be $55 a case. All those nuts go overseas to American troops, distributed by Operation Support Our Troops Naperville. Each case sold means 100 bags of nuts for troops. All the funds raised go to charity. No Kiwanian is ever paid to sell or gets any commission.

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club has more than 60 members and has been serving the community for more than 100 years. Membership is open to all men and women willing to help children. The club meets at noon on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Rigo’s in downtown Kankakee.

Among the club’s many activities, all funded by the peanut sale are: coats and shoes for needy children of the community; a Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert for youth; local scholarships; and awards for top students in all elementary schools in Kankakee County.