Kankakee seeks Fortitude agreement

KANKAKEE — Labeling the Fortitude Community Outreach center one of Kankakee County’s needed “foundation pieces,” the Kankakee administration appears ready to act on financially assisting the organization.

During Monday’s Economic & Community Development Committee meeting before the Kankakee City Council meeting, council members, as well as Barbi Brewer-Watson, community development director, noted there is a county-wide homeless problem, and the city must take the lead on trying to solve it.

Fortitude has been seeking to have its new facility, known as “The Fort,” constructed on a pair of vacant lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, just north of the CVS Pharmacy property.

The shelter is projected to house up to 36 people nightly.

Fortitude has been operating a nearly-nightly shelter in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue. This year’s shelter season began Nov. 1.

The school is not the organization’s final destination, but the expected $1.2-million construction project for the 4,800-square-foot structure on Washington Avenue is about $600,000 short.

The organization, through the encouragement of 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford, will be seeking American Rescue Plan Act monies or other funding options from Kankakee and other county governmental bodies to close the gap on construction costs.

The city is drafting the Fortitude agreement. Dawn Broers, Fortitude executive director, said she has not seen any draft agreement document.

At Monday’s committee meeting, council members said they want the agreement brought to the council floor for a vote at the Nov. 21 meeting. City leadership has said it would be willing to contribute $100,000 of ARPA funds to the project.

Assuming Fortitude gains the agreement and a commitment for city funding, the organization would then meet with other governmental bodies such as Kankakee County, Bradley and Bourbonnais for financial assistance.

“It’s a community problem and all are willing to step in,” Crawford said.

He said he has spoken with the leaders of those three organizations, and they have expressed a willingness to consider a request from Broers.

Brewer-Watson said the region’s problem with chronic homelessness is a multi-level problem and the work to lift someone out of that situation can take as long as five years.

She said the goal is not to simply provide the homeless with a place to sleep at night, but teach them how to become self-sufficient.

But, she stressed, without an organization like Fortitude — an organization which often is the first contact point with individuals in this situation — then the chances of reaching them become much more difficult.

“Fortitude is one of the foundation pieces we need,” Brewer-Watson said. “… If we don’t have this facility, we don’t have the foundation to get this started.”

Brewer-Watson stressed to committee members it is up to Kankakee to drive this endeavor.

“If we can take the lead, I believe we can start making a difference,” she said.

The city’s financial commitment would only be valid if Fortitude is able to gain all of its needed funding.

Brewer-Watson said it is her goal to have Fortitude ready to begin construction in the spring.