Joyce gets by Nagel, retains state Senate seat

KANKAKEE — Incumbent Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce will return to Springfield with a well-earned victory over Republican candidate Philip Nagel in the 40th Illinois Senate District.

Joyce, of Essex, collected 35,114 votes to Nagel’s 29,398. Joyce collected just over 54% of the vote to gain the two-year term.

A common presence at a variety of Kankakee County events as well as a key supporter for Kankakee River and agricultural issues, Joyce edged Nagel in Joyce’s home county by picking up 11,519 votes compared to Nagel, a Braidwood resident, who gained 11,185 votes.

It was in Cook County where the race was won for Joyce. He outpolled Nagel by a wide 9,983 votes to 2,094 votes there.

The race was close throughout Tuesday night and Joyce trailed much of the night as votes were being counted.

“I’m taking some breaths. I’m tired,” he joked after claiming the victory.

The state senator said he had been anticipating a solid, but not overwhelming victory and that is just what he earned.

“I’m very happy where it landed. This is a district largely evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. And it’s an urban, suburban and rural district,” he noted.

He said redistricting following the 2020 census left him with about one third of the four-county district being new to him.

The district includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

A self-described “very moderate Democrat,” Joyce said it takes time to get to know people in all of these new areas. He said he is getting to know residents in these areas with a community-by-community approach.

Democrat Patrick Joyce — 34,114 votes

Republican Phil Nagel — 29,398 votes