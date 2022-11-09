Haas earns 2nd term, overwhelms Slone

KANKAKEE — Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas earned a second, two-year term in Springfield representing the 79th District in the Illinois General Assembly as she overwhelmed Democratic challenger Erin Slone in the four-county race.

Haas, of Bourbonnais, defeated Park Forest’s Erin Slone by a 19,426 to 13,300 margin. Haas collected 67% of the vote in the four-county district, which includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

The campaign partially was decided by the large vote Haas gained in her lifelong home of Kankakee County. In Kankakee County, Haas collected 15,131 votes to Slone’s 7,489.

The president and CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health in Kankakee, Haas said there was no question Kankakee County residents put her over the top.

A lifelong county resident who previously had served on the Kankakee County Board, Haas said she was “honored and humbled by the confidence and trust voters put in me.”

She said she will continue to fight for District 79 residents, and that fight will be taken up again next week when she returns to Springfield for the fall veto session.

“My goal is to continue to serve this district and fight for these residents. I’m ready to go back to Springfield and get to work,” she said.

Slone said she was aware defeating Haas was going to be a challenge.

“Jackie is certainly well-known. At the end of the day, that matters,” she said.

Slone said she had no regrets regarding her campaign.

“I had a lot of great conversations at the front doors of many people. There are still people out there who believe they aren’t being heard. I hope to work with Jackie on this.”

Republican Jackie Haas — 19,426

Democrat Erin Slone — 13,300

Note: 1 of the 7 Cook County precincts has not yet been tabulated.