Gift of God gains permit to operate shelter in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Gift of God Ministries gained its needed permit to operate its homeless shelter facility in Kankakee, but Kankakee City Council members are making it clear shelter locations must be spread around to all county communities.

Gift of God will begin offering shelter and programs to aid the homeless Dec. 5.

The site will have a capacity for 25 people on the first floor and 10-15 more on the second floor. The shelter is for men and women.

The request was approved by a 12-0 vote.

The facility had been operated for 13 years at 652 N. Fifth Ave. by its founder, Pastor Ed Kannapel. However, Kannapel died in 2021 and the program, which he started in 2008, was halted after his death.

Past and present volunteers sought to get the program back on its feet, but learned a conditional use permit was needed even though Kannapel never had gained one.

The permit is now in the possession of the program operators, but the group is still required to have a sprinkler system installed inside the property, a system which is anticipated to cost $100,000.

The city said the property has six months to get the system installed or it could lose it permit to operate the shelter.

<strong>TIME FOR OTHERS TO ACT</strong>

City leadership also is losing its patience when it comes to being the only municipality within Kankakee County to allow for the operation of homeless shelters.

In fact, with the pending reopening of the Gift of God site, Kankakee’s 5th Ward has three facilities within its boundaries. In addition to Gift of God, there are two pending shelter sites with the planned Fortitude Community Outreach complex, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, and the 14-unit residence for homeless military veterans at 210-214 S. Washington Ave.

Fortitude is currently operating its shelter in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School property in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in the city’s 2nd Ward.

Fortitude needs to gain up to $600,000 of additional funding in order to begin construction of its new site, anticipated to cost about $1.2 million.

The homeless military veterans residence is in the process of being rehabbed by the Kankakee County Housing Authority and is anticipating to be ready for occupants in 2023.

Regarding Gift of God, some council members questioned how many of these shelters the city can absorb. The members noted the time has come for other communities to step up and allow these locations to be sited within their boundaries.

David Baron, D-2, simply asked: how many homeless shelters are in Bradley, Bourbonnais or Manteno?

The answer, he said, is zero.

“There is no social justice in putting all these facilities in the same community,” he said.

Baron said such a practice is not sustainable.

Larry Osenga, R-3, noted Kankakee has been the region’s leader in helping the homeless. But, he said, that practice cannot continue.

“When is enough enough?” he asked. “Where are the other communities at?”

Lance Marczak, R-4, said Kankakee should place a moratorium on the future siting of homeless facilities within the city.

“If we approve this,” he said of the Gift of God conditional use permit, “I say the time has come to put a moratorium on this.”

A moratorium would block any consideration of additional homeless-type shelters until that ban would be lifted by the council.

Osenga later added that the city cannot continue to shoulder this load.

“If other [shelter requests] come around, I will be the bad guy and vote against it,” he said.

After the meeting, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the city cannot be alone in the fight to end homelessness.

“We need help,” he said. “At a certain point, we can’t lead this charge by ourselves.”

Victor Nevarez, D-5, said he is happy to be able to help those in need, but like other council members stated, the time has come for other municipalities to aid in this fight.

“We are doing our part,” he said. “Other communities need to step up.”

<strong>PASTOR ED’S WORK</strong>

Prior to the council’s vote, numerous supporters of Gift of God, including the wife of the late Pastor Ed, Linda Kannapel, spoke of the need for the shelter. She also said that James Smith, who operates We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries in the former Homestead restaurant properties, which also offers shelter of those recovering from drug addictions, will be overseeing the Gift of God program.

“We know Ed wanted the shelter to continue,” she said. “… We are keeping the vision going. That is what we wanted to do.”

Smith said Pastor Ed’s dedication and work changed lives. That practice is what will continue at the North Fifth Avenue site.

“I know we can do this,” he said. “I’m just asking to help save some lives. We are going to help men and women change their lives. We are going to work if you all will give us an opportunity.”