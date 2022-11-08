House destroyed by fire during Saturday's high winds

Daily Journal staff report

BONFIELD — The home of two members of the Salina Township Fire Protection District was destroyed by fire during Saturday’s high winds.

According to the department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the home of Lt. Tim Regnier and firefighter Jordyn Mecklenburg, who were married Oct. 29.

A utility pole with a live electrical wire fell and caught fire to the residence. Flames were showing when firefighters arrived on scene, according to the fire department’s post.

The house was a total loss, and the couple’s dog, Max, perished in the fire.

The department held its monthly breakfast for the public. All money collected was donated to the couple, according to the Facebook post.

Fire departments from Herscher, Limestone, Essex, Kankakee Township and Otto Township assisted Salina.

<strong>Kankakee wall collapse</strong>

An outside wall collapsed on the former Marycrest Lanes bowling alley on East Court Street during Saturday’s high winds.

High winds pushed the wall out about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The city of Kankakee owns the building, located in the 1900 block of East Court Street. LaRoche said it will be demolished in a few days.

The National Weather Service reported Sunday there was a wind gust of 51 mph measured in Kankakee.

The high winds lasted for 10 to 12 hours Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

<strong>Watseka damage</strong>

WCIA TV reported high winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier Funeral Home on West Oak Street in Watseka, according to Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier.

Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported, according to WCIA’s report.

<strong>NWS facts</strong>

On Nov. 5, a low pressure system tracked along the Mississippi River while rapidly intensifying, leading to strong and damaging winds across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.

Peak measured wind gusts ranged from 55 to 75 mph across the area leading to widespread downed tree limbs, scattered power outages and localized damage to building structures.

Some of the strongest winds were associated with a narrow line of showers along a cold front. A wind gust of 77 mph was measured at DuPage Airport with the line.

Also, the line of showers produced a brief EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph in rural Kendall and Kane counties.