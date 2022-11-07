Sunrise Center Cat Rescue officially opens in Aroma Park

On Sunday afternoon, Aroma Park welcomed a new neighbor. Well, more like 100 new neighbors.

One hundred cats, that is, who are under the supervision of Karen Hemza and Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, and are awaiting adoption. Thirty cats were in the facility during Sunday’s grand opening, and another 70 will be brought in this week.

“I did take in 12 [cats] this week,” Hemza said, noting that it’s been “raining cats” and that several people showed up to the grand opening attempting to drop off cats.

Hemza said that this is something all shelters are experiencing, though the cause is unclear. She guessed it could be due to delays in pet owners getting vet appointments for spaying and neutering, causing an influx in cat pregnancies.

However, she did adopt out 10 cats during the past week.

Her nearby farm, where she provides horseback riding lessons, previously has been used for cat sheltering.

“I’m getting used to a new routine,” Hemza said. “I’m zooming back and forth between [the new shelter and the farm], so I wish I could turn my car on autopilot.”

She said she’s happy to finally have the space open, and many friends, relatives and local animal lovers turned up in support.

During the opening, the Rescued Rejects Social Club provided Hemza and her husband, Rick, with a $3,000 donation. Club president Daniel “Oz” Wallace said that their whole group is founded in supporting “rejected” animals,” and their focus started with pit bulls.

“We kind of bring education to it,” he said, noting that Karen and Rick are his aunt and uncle. “We do two runs every year: one raises money for [Sunrise], and next year will include a run for veterans.”

The donations didn’t stop there, as there was a box for monetary donations that was nearly filled just one hour after the start of the event. Kenzie Klopp, a 6-year-old from Aroma Park who takes riding lessons with Hemza, donated “five dollars and one quarter” from her personalized unicorn wallet.

<strong>HEXIES AND FURRY FRIENDS</strong>

The shelter building is called Hexies and is an extension of Sunrise Center Animal Rescue, Hemza’s nearby farm. Hexie is named after the cat belonging to Art Morrical — Hemza’s neighbor who made an initial donation of $700,000 to the development of the shelter.

To date, Hemza said, Morrical’s total donation has surpassed the $1 million mark.

Located at 3306 Waldron Road, Aroma Park, the shelter also includes Furry Friends Spay & Neuter Clinic, a reduced-cost spay and neuter facility that will operate with the assistance of Dr. Diane Fedrow of 4 Paws Pet Clinic in Bourbonnais.

A plaque sits outside the entrance of Furry Friends that reads “This facility is brought to you by our generous donor, Art Morrical.”

In addition to the help of Morrical and Fedrow, Hemza credits her team of volunteers that help Sunrise be what it is.

Kim Mead, of St. Anne, has been volunteering for about seven weeks and said she’s “loving every moment of it.”

Signs hang in the volunteer-based shelter that explain what the operation does.

“Sunrise helps hundreds of cats every year:

• 2022 adoptions well over 100

• Providing low-cost spay-neuter

• Trap/neuter release program

• Barn cat program

• Low income assistance with cat care

• Providing winter housing

• Rescuing stray and/or injured cats

• Bottle feeding abandoned kittens

• Transferring and transporting hundreds of cats to other no-kill shelter partners

• Providing sanctuary for cats with medical conditions

• Hospice cats.”

An additional sign thanks the volunteers in their different roles, including fosters, bookkeepers, fundraisers, cat wranglers, tech helpers, adoption team, construction helpers, TNVR helpers, donors, transports, cleaners, caretakers, vet partners and shelter partners.

The shelter received a large amount of donated items during the open house, including food, beds, cleaning supplies and litter. The donation wish list includes those items as well as Temptations Treats, scoop-able litter, cat nip, cat trees, brushes, funds for vet services, canned food and paper towels.

Hexies is a two-story space with the downstairs including an office and several cat rooms, as well as a storage and laundry area. The upstairs is an open-range space for the cats to roam.

For more information on Hexies, call 815-523-7077. For more information on the spay and neuter clinic, call 815-523-7664.