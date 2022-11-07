KCC to host Early Childhood Education program open house

KANKAKEE — The Early Childhood Education program at Kankakee Community College will have an Open House and Job Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the KCC Iroquois Room.

Program staff will be at the Open House to talk about classes and careers in Early Childhood Education. Tours of classrooms will be available.

There also will be information about the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship Program. The ECACE scholarship provides tuition for those who have worked with children ages birth to 5 years old. The scholarship has other qualifications, including being age 18 or older and a U.S. citizen.

“In fall 2022, 30 KCC students received a total of more than $150,000 in tuition and other assistance for the early childhood program,” said Christina Nojd, director of early childhood success at KCC, in a news release.

Reservations for the event are not required. KCC offers degrees and certificates for people interested in early childhood education.

“With a degree in early childhood education, there are a variety of career pathways that people can explore,” Nojd said. “Opportunities include teaching, assistant teacher-paraprofessional, administration-leadership and other social programs.”

For more information, contact Nojd at <a href="mailto:cnojd@kcc.edu" target="_blank">cnojd@kcc.edu</a> or 815-802-8677.