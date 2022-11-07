Child Network earns reaccreditation from National Children’s Alliance

BRADLEY — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kankakee County, a program within Child Network, has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance after an extensive application and site review process.

As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, reaccreditation this year reflects Child Network’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kankakee County began serving child victims of sexual and serious physical abuse and their nonoffending caretakers in 1994. In 2017, the program expanded to Iroquois County and now conducts approximately 225 forensic interviews every year. As an Accredited Member of National Children’s Alliance, Child Network is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership based on CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited Members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution and treatment.

National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention and child-focused setting.

“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining Accredited status from National Children’s Alliance,” said Kristin Jackson, executive director of Child Network, in a news release.

“Reaccreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention but also contributes to consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole.”

“Child Network is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse,” said Teresa Huizar, executive director of National Children’s Alliance, in a news release.

“As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring Accredited Centers to undergo reaccreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided.”