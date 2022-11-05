Wish granted for St. Anne girl who loves riding UTV with family

ST. ANNE — Every parent has to make sacrifices, but having a child with a slew of rare medical conditions means Nicole Hull has had to sacrifice more than most.

Two years ago, the St. Anne mom discovered she would need a bigger van to accommodate her daughter Annie’s wheelchair.

She traded in her Dodge Journey, but the money from that alone was not going to be enough.

Hull made a deal with the car dealership; she would throw in her family’s utility terrain vehicle to sweeten the pot.

It was a heartbreaking trade, not only because Hull has been riding all-terrain vehicles and UTVs (also called side-by-sides) since she was a youngster, but it was also a favorite pastime of her two daughters, Annie and Payton.

Riding was prime family-bonding time, from going to the park to rolling through the St. Anne Pumpkin Fest Parade each year.

Having a sick child means the little things that bring joy matter even more, Hull said.

“She loves to ride,” Hull said of Annie, now 9. “She’s been riding since she was an infant.”

<strong>MAKE-A-WISH</strong>

Now, Annie will get to ride all she wants.

Last Sunday, Annie’s wish was granted through the Illinois chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Annie was surprised with a parade through the streets of St. Anne, with community members, village officials and local police and fire departments all taking part to make the day special.

At the end of the parade was the big reveal — Annie got her very own UTV, a 2023 Polaris Ranger, decked out in purple and green with her name on it.

Purple and green are the awareness colors for schizencephaly, one of Annie’s conditions. Purple and green are also her favorite colors.

While Annie is non-verbal, she did not need words to express her emotions that day.

“Oh, she was super happy,” Hull said. “She was super ecstatic. She was screaming; she was yelling [with excitement].”

This past week, Annie has come home from school, seen the UTV and “went nuts” wanting to get in and go for a ride, Hull said.

“We haven’t seen that side of Annie in quite some time, with her being happy and being giddy,” she said. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen that kind of reaction out of her. There were mom tears; I’m not even gonna lie.”

Payton, 7, has gotten in on the fun as well. Although she is the younger sister, Payton is “the protector” for Annie, and the sisters “love each other dearly,” Hull said.

<strong>MAKING IT HAPPEN</strong>

It took over two years to make Annie’s wish happen.

Lisa Holt, a volunteer wish granter with Make-A-Wish Illinois, said that Annie was accepted for a wish by the organization in March 2020.

The family initially wanted a more typical wish. They asked for a trip to Disney World.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic meant travel was restricted at the time. Disney officially closed its parks on March 15, 2020.

Annie’s family planned to wait it out to see if travel restrictions would ease up, but that eventually would start to feel like a lost cause.

Then, Holt and Gina Cordes, her partner in local wish granting, learned of Hull having to sell the family’s UTV to pay for an accessible van.

The idea was born to get the family a brand new UTV that they could enjoy together.

“They waited probably close to a year, then they decided to pivot to a non-travel wish so that Annie could have a wish instead of continuing to wait,” Holt said.

But the wait was not over yet.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation does not typically grant wishes for ATVs or UTVs for children who are under 16.

“We did make a case for Annie because her family had one and we had seen how much joy that brought to Annie and her family,” Holt said. “So Make-A-Wish ended up making an exception for those reasons.”

They finally got approval for the wish in August 2021.

The wait was still not over.

It took another year to finally acquire the UTV because of supply chain issues.

“It’s been a long journey, but it was so amazing to see her in that side-by-side smiling, grinning ear to ear,” Holt said. “It made all the wait worth it. It was amazing.”

<strong>ANNIE</strong>

Annie had a stroke while in the womb, resulting in bilateral schizencephaly, a condition that occurs in roughly one in every 100,000 births.

Schizencephaly causes slits or clefts in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain.

Bilateral clefts [on both sides] tend to cause more serious symptoms, including delays in speech and language skills as well as problems with movement.

Annie also has spastic diplegic cerebral palsy, a condition which causes muscle spasms and difficulty moving specifically affecting the legs.

In addition, Annie has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy, causing multiple kinds of seizures.

There are no known cures for any of Annie’s conditions.

The medications she takes to control the seizures can have dangerous side effects, so she gets her blood drawn monthly to make sure her liver and kidneys are functioning properly.

There are many ups and downs, but generally, Annie’s seizures are likely to get worse over time, Hull said.

Annie has made progress with a physical therapist in the past and got to walking 30 steps independently.

Then, another spell of seizures wiped out their progress.

If there’s one thing Hull would like people to understand about living with Annie’s conditions, it’s that “life is not promised.”

“Don’t take life for granted,” Hull said. “It’s a prime example. I mean, she can be perfectly fine today and be hospitalized tomorrow with seizures.”

Despite their hardships, Hull said Annie has made her appreciate life more.

“She is a true-blue fighter. I’ve seen some miracles come out of her,” Hull said. “She’s one of the toughest little girls that I’ve ever met. And I’m lucky to be able to call her my daughter.”