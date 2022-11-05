Town hall meeting touches on racism, solutions

KANKAKEE — More than 50 people attended a town hall meeting addressing racism and microaggressions, the use of the N-word and other topics Thursday evening at Kankakee High School.

The meeting was sparked by an incident last month in which a KHS teacher was recorded on video calling a student the N-word and was subsequently fired.

Joining the panel was the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., cousin of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi and who became a symbol of the civil rights movement.

District 111 officials on the panel included Superintendent Genevra Walters, Community Partnerships Coordinator Rebecca Parks, and Freedom Schools Director Sergio Parks.

The panel also was joined by KHS instructor Tim Keown and KHS junior Dajon Casiel.

It was moderated by Annice Fisher, an equity coach from Developing Capacity Coaching who works with the district.

“We’re hoping this will be the beginning of a series of conversations about adultism, racism and other issues in our community, specifically in schools,” Walters said. “We are not saying that the schools are horrible. We are saying that we actually need to just figure out how we can interact with each other in a way that everyone has a voice.”

Fisher said the panelists were chosen to represent multigenerational and cross-cultural ideas.

“Our hope is to have an open conversation about race,” Fisher said.

<strong>TERMS DEFINED</strong>

Fisher defined a microaggression as a “brief but very harmful way of dismissing somebody’s racialized experience.”

She noted minimizing a person’s experience with racism or discrimination by trying to rationalize it is a form of microaggression.

“It’s small ways of being shown we’re not welcome, valued, seen or heard,” Fisher said.

Walters discussed the effects of adultism on students.

Adultism refers to the power adults have over children, or the prejudice and systematic discrimination against young people.

She said that, while students should be expected to take responsibility for their behaviors, they should not be diminished for expressing their needs.

“We do need to train [students], but when my need to have my needs met overrides the needs of the students to learn, that’s adultism,” Walters said.

Parker recalled moving from Mississippi to southern Illinois in 1947 and having a white teacher who was “hard but fair” and treated all of his students the same.

“All of us who are adults have experienced adultism, and when you let adultism prevail, then kids see racism and other things just as equally,” he said. “When they get older, they act like the adults that raised them. So we have to really take a look at where we can get solutions to fix it.”

<strong>PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS</strong>

Parker said an integral part of reconciliation is honesty.

“One thing we need to recognize is we’re not here to stir up animosity, ill will or hate,” he said. “We want to talk about the facts and the things as they are. America, as we know, has a lot of issues that are not pretty. Can we afford to talk about those and try to get those solved?”

Parker also discussed prejudice and racism being passed down from parents to children.

“We have preconceived ideas. It’s learned behavior,” he said. “We in here did not create this problem. We inherited this problem.”

Parker said it is critical to recognize those behaviors to lead to change.

“[It took] 100 years and 200 tries to pass anti-lynching legislation,” he said. “It came together. The [wheels of] justice grind, but it grinds slow.”

Rebecca Parks discussed the tendency of different races to segregate from one another.

She said people should be mindful of this while at school, work or in the community and make an effort to integrate with people from diverse backgrounds.

“I think a big issue is there’s still not proximity to each other,” Rebecca Parks said. “Even though you might work in the same building, you don’t actually have that relationship, and that doesn’t help.”

Sergio Parks added that highlighting and celebrating differences can begin to bridge the divide.

“You can learn a lot just by noticing someone’s different, but at the same time, how is that similar to what we do?” he said.

Walters said people should not demonize everyone they disagree with, even in the case of the KHS teacher who was fired for using the N-word with a student.

“I know what [the teacher] did was a huge mistake and he shouldn’t have done it and he should have the consequences that happened, but at the same time though, if anyone had a dialogue with him, you would know he was not 100% bad,” Walters said. “Again, we have to recognize that people aren’t 100% bad or 100% good.”

Walters was asked by an audience member how the district plans to avoid hiring teachers who have discriminatory beliefs.

She responded that questions about cultural competence would be part of the interview process for new teachers, and depending on the level of concern, the teacher may not be hired — or he or she may be asked to undergo cultural competence coaching.

<strong>USE OF THE N-WORD</strong>

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP, said the NAACP passed a resolution in 2014 to reinforce the ban on the N-word it issued in 2007.

“No one, white or Black, can use the N-word around me,” Pace said. “It’s not endearing.”

Pace said it is important not just to ban the word, but to educate people about its history and why it is offensive.

“We’ve got to put a dot to the sentence on where we’re gonna go from here to educate our young people on the history of some proud people,” he said. “We are proud, and the N-word is a word that’s telling us that we are disadvantaged; we’re a lower class.”

Walters said the incident in which KHS teacher John Donovan was fired for calling a student the N-word prompted discussions about how some students use the word among one another.

She said that she understands the motivations behind pushing to ban the word, but at the same time, she believes that tone, body language and intent matter.

“I’m not in any way saying I personally would use this word, but let’s just say if my son’s friends were using that word against each other, that’s very different from what happened in that classroom,” she said.

Keown said that the context and history around the usage of the N-word are key to understand.

“People can understand that words have history when I try to say that a hot dog is a sandwich. Everyone has an opinion on it… But when you try to have a conversation about the N-word and say it has history ... people start saying it’s just a word,” Keown said.

“Well, it’s not just a word ... It’s not something just to throw around. You can’t just aimlessly have debates about that word and not care to understand that context.”