Kankakee man found guilty of 2020 Bradley murder

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury on Friday found Cory T. Williams guilty of the December 2020 murder of Antonio L. Allen, 31, Kankakee.

The jury found the 38-year-old Williams, of Kankakee, guilty of first degree murder, armed habitual offender and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charges. Williams will be sentenced at a later date.

“It all came down to good police work,” Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said.

“It starts with Bradley and the initial call. Then the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department gets involved. Kankakee police get involved in the arrest. It was just great, great police work.”

Reedy and Assistant State’s Attorney Rose Aviles prosecuted the case.

“I disagree with the jury’s verdict,” Williams’ attorney Bart Beals said.

Beals said during his closing argument that Williams was defending himself.

“My client said he pulled the gun up and shot Allen, who had lunged at him,” Beals said.

“They looked at one another and my client left. The victim was still alive.”

<strong>The incident</strong>

Allen was shot once in the face in a home in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue in Bradley on Dec. 6, 2020, according to Bradley police. Police responded to the residence for a report of domestic battery.

When police arrived, they said they found a female resident of the home in a vehicle who had been battered. Officers went inside the home and found Allen with a gunshot wound to his face, according to police. He was taken to a Kankakee hospital, where he died.

A witness told police they saw Williams arrive at the house, get out of his vehicle and go inside.

Once inside, according to police reports, Williams battered the woman, resulting in Allen and Williams getting into a fight.

Williams and the woman were romantically involved, prosecutors said.

Williams left the residence. The woman followed him outside, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said a witness saw Williams grab a gun from his car. Williams went back to the residence and kicked down the back door, the witness said.

Williams told police he fired one shot when Allen lunged at him, prosecutors said.

“He told police he only fired one shot,” Reedy said during his closing argument.

“We should give him a medal. The defendant said Tony [Allen] lunged at him. The victim was trying to get away.”