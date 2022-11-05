Gift of God seeks to reopen shelter facility

KANKAKEE — With the cold weather comes the possibility of another shelter for the homeless in Kankakee.

Not exactly a new shelter, but the rebirth of a former shelter.

While Fortitude Community Outreach began sheltering individuals Nov. 1 at the former downtown Kankakee home of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Gift of God Street Ministries is awaiting the Nov. 7 Kankakee City Council meeting to learn the fate of reopening its shelter at 652 N. Fifth Ave.

“We’ve been doing a lot over there. … We want to keep it going,” said Chuck Carnes, Gift of God board member.

Carnes said that, before Gift of God founder Pastor Ed Kannapel passed away in 2021, he expressed that “his wish” was that the work of the ministry would continue. The board, along with volunteers, are working hard to make this wish a reality.

At an Oct. 15 meeting with the Kankakee Planning Board, Gift of God requested that a conditional use permit allow for the operation of a shelter care facility to resume at its location.

The shelter facility has been closed for more than a year and did not previously have a conditional use permit.

With a 5-for, 2-against vote on Oct. 18, the ministry organization moved along to the next level in the process, which will be the Nov. 7 city council meeting.

“We feel confident it’s going to pass,” Carnes said.

He said that the facility would likely be operational shortly after the vote — assuming the vote is a “yes” — as “things are moving pretty good.”

The organization is working to bring the space up to code. The roof recently was repaired and they’re working on updating the sprinkler system. They recently received the green light from the Kankakee County Health Department to start cooking and serving food in-house again.

Carnes said a few people have expressed interest in volunteering at the shelter site, and that the goal is to eventually have it be a 24/7 shelter with a paid staff.

<strong>GIFT OF GOD MINISTRIES</strong>

In the time since Pastor Ed’s death and the closing of the shelter facility, Gift of God board members and volunteers have continued to serve the community. They pass out 50 meals every Saturday, and hand out clothes and food boxes to those in need.

Last year, Gift of God had a warming center which started in December and extended through March where people could come have tea, coffee and soup and get out of the cold.

“We are going to continue with that this year and have come up with a contingency plan that we’re working on,” Carnes said.

The Fifth Avenue facility is more than 12,000 square feet and can accommodate 25 people, according to the planning board proposal. In the future, they plan to renovate the second floor, which would allow space for 10-15 more persons.

While definition and paperwork would deem the facility a shelter, Carnes said he doesn’t like calling it that.

“We don’t like to say ‘shelter’ because it’s got kind of a bad connotation,” he said. “We like to use the term ‘resource center’ [as that’s what we want to be] for the community.”

He said that he doesn’t want it to be a situation where 7 a.m. rolls around and the individuals leave the facility with a “See you tonight!” but rather with resources to make their day productive.

“We want to help people get IDs, get to medical appointments — things to get them back on the right track,” he said.

With this plan comes collaboration with local organizations, such as the Salvation Army, KCCSI and Duane Dean’s The Living Room, in order to recommend spots where individuals can seek assistance throughout the day for whatever their situation requires.

James Smith, founder of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, which operates in the former Homestead restaurant site in Kankakee, is in the process of taking over and overseeing the organization, but Carnes said the Gift of God name will remain.

While Smith specializes in assisting people going through drug and alcohol treatment, and Gift of God is treating homelessness, Carnes said “we’re all doing the same thing.”

“We want to help people and make Kankakee a better, safer place to live and have people recognize ‘Hey, Kankakee is doing a lot of things right.’”

Carnes said the organization is looking at possibly becoming a 501©(3) and recently created a GoFundMe to raise donations for the facility.