Community Briefs

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair is set for Nov. 15</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 15, a fair from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office will be held in partnership with Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, the Kankakee Valley Park District and President of Hispanic Partnership Natalie Ojeda at Gov. Small Park, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The fair has free admission and refreshments and will include speakers, vendors, prizes and more. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>Mental Health Network’s November roundtable</strong>

At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at UpliftedCare’s Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its November roundtable. The presentation will discuss the strong connection between grief and mental health. Speakers will be UpliftedCare’s director of social services, Paige Billings, and director of community relations and development, Katie Canada. Registration is not required. For more information, go to <a href="http://facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Support group for widows, widowers</strong>

At 9 a.m. Nov. 19, a support group for widows and widowers will begin at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais. The group will meet in the church’s great room and is open to all widows and widowers. It is not church affiliated. For questions and more information, call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079.

<strong>Piper City football history presentation</strong>

The Piper City Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Piper City Community Building, 64 Peoria St. The program is “Bluestreaks Football” and will detail the history of Piper City’s football program. Those with fond memories or items from the Bluestreak era are invited to bring them to the meeting. For questions and more information, call John Gallahuell at 815-383-4571 or Debbie at 618-841-2400.

— Daily Journal staff report