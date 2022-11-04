Woman pleads guilty to cruel treatment to animals in 2019 Iroquois County case

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Iroquois County-based nonprofit animal sanctuary — where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019 — agreed to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of cruel treatment of animals.

According to the Ford County Chronicle, Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine agreed in August not to seek or request jail time for the 41-year-old DiLorenzo, who was the founder of the now-dissolved nonprofit Earth Advocates, also known as the Earth Animal Sanctuary, in Thawville.

Thawville is located 37 miles due south of Kankakee.

Sentencing was scheduled for Monday before Iroquois County Circuit Judge Michael Sabol but was postponed until Nov. 21, according to court records.

The court records indicate DiLorenzo’s attorney said she was unable to appear because she had “symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” according to the Ford County Chronicle.

DiLorenzo, who lives in Will County, originally was charged in November 2019 with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She had faced up to three years in prison if convicted of the more serious offense, the Ford County Chronicle reported.

DiLorenzo, who is represented by attorney Robert Regas, of Bradley, entered an Alford plea on Aug. 31, according to the Ford County Chronicle.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

While the misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail, DiLorenzo’s plea agreement “includes an agreement by the state that they will not seek/request the imposition of a jail sentence,” according to court records.

DiLorenzo has been out of custody since posting 10% of her $10,000 bond upon her arrest on Christmas Eve in 2019.

In November 2019, DiLorenzo was indicted by an Iroquois County grand jury alleging she “intentionally caused the death of multiple companion animals including dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, birds, goats, raccoons and turtles,” the Ford County Chronicle reported.

In the summer of 2019, a search of DiLorenzo’s property uncovered the carcasses of hundreds of animals that had been rescued and surrendered to Earth Advocates at the sanctuary’s property in Thawville, according to the Ford County Chronicle.