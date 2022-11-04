Turkey for Tots set for Nov. 19

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Turkey for Tots is currently in its 28th consecutive year.

The event sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association helps raise funds for a Christmas shopping spree for underprivileged children ages 6-12.

This year’s event is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Manteno Sportsman’s Club [851 N Main St.]. Tickets cost $5, which includes dinner and two chances to win a turkey.

The KVBA started out taking a handful of children shopping and it steadily grew throughout the years, according to Heatherann Low, Renville Gaming LLC’s gaming compliance officer.

In partnership with Renville Cares, the program has been able to take an average of 150-200 kids shopping every year for the last six years. This year their goal is to take 300 children shopping, Low said in a press release.

KVBA-Renville Cares reaches out to local schools, churches, youth groups, sponsor nominations and the local state’s attorney’s office to pre-register the children. Each child is allowed a $100 dollar budget to purchase items — excluding weapons, PG-13 movies or video games and gift cards.

The children are greeted at Meijer with refreshments, candy and treats before a shopper takes them to the toyland, Low said in the release.

Every penny KVBA-Renville Cares raises through various fundraising goes directly to the children’s shopping event.

“We are able to do this because the entire KVBA and Renville Cares board are volunteers and our administrative costs are donated by local printers as well,” Low said in the news release.

“Local companies have really played a pivotal role this year in our hefty goal of reaching 300 kids. Corporate sponsors have donated thousands of dollars to ensure we do not leave any children behind that are truly in need.”

Among numerous companies included in the event are: Renville Gaming [Renville Cares], Precision Piping, Olson Construction, Sheet Metal Local 265, Pipefitter Local 597, Lowe’s, Oliver’s and Kankakee Valley Construction Co.

“We have teamed up with the Knights of the Innocent MC in our fundraising efforts. This group has also let us reach children that are at their most vulnerable and really need something to look forward to,” Low continued.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without Meijer. They have been so giving and generous, they allow us to use their facility for shopping, provide all the snacks for the children, not to mention over $7,000 in donations.”

For the first time, KVBA-Renville Cares hosted a carnival at Brookmont Bowling Center to raise additional funds.

“I do not want one child or parent in Kankakee or Iroquois county to worry that Christmas will be bleak. I want to see the joy on both the children’s and the parents’ faces as they receive their desperately wanted gifts,” Low said.

“We are unable to reach all the children who need us, but I assure you every year we are growing closer and closer to that goal. It is from our generous community, and local businesses that we continue to reach more and more children. It really takes a village.”

KVBA-Renville Cares are still seeking corporate and personal sponsors. The cost to sponsor a child is $100.

KVBA-Renville Cares will begin registering children for the program after Nov. 8. For those interested in sponsoring, or to submit information on a deserving 6-12 year old in the community, contact Low at 815-933-0777 or <a href="mailto:heatherann@renvillegaming.com" target="_blank">heatherann@renvillegaming.com</a>.