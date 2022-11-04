State Board of Elections warns of misinformation via texts

State Board of Elections

The State Board of Elections urges voters to be aware of possible text message election misinformation.

For the past several days, voters in Illinois have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places.

The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has not yet voted and then inform the recipient of a voting location that often is incorrect.

Voters are reminded correct polling place information can be found by using the Polling Place Locator tool on the State Board of Elections website. The State Board of Elections does not communicate with voters using text messages, nor does it hire third parties to communicate with voters.

“We want Illinois voters to know that their election information should come only from trusted sources like the State Board of Elections or their local election authority,” said Board of Elections Executive Director Bernadette Matthews in a news release.

Voters can also receive election information by following the State Board of Elections on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Voters who receive suspicious election-related text messages or emails or view social media posts that contain suspected election misinformation should forward screenshots and/or links to <a href="mailto:scamalert@elections.il.gov" target="_blank">scamalert@elections.il.gov</a>.

The State Board of Elections is an independent state agency charged with the responsibility of having general supervision over the administration of election laws of the State of Illinois. Elections are administered locally by the State’s 108 election authorities.