Tattoo lounge set for former DMV location

BRADLEY — Instead of acquiring a new driver’s license or a set of license plates, a local business owner is going to the former longtime home of the Bradley-based Illinois Secretary of State’s office to house her tattoo lounge.

The Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a special use request from Brianna Haug, owner of downtown Kankakee tattoo salon Electric Lady Lounge, to operate her business in the former drivers’ services office at 1111 Blatt Blvd.

“It’s our goal to bring something special to the village of Bradley,” Haug told the seven-member board. “... I can promise you this will be exceptional. We are excited to see what is happening with the village of Bradley.”

The special use request to operate a tattoo parlor in a business district will now go before the Bradley Village Board. The matter is expected to be on the board’s Nov. 14 meeting agenda.

If all goes as planned, Haug, who opened the two-chair Electric Lady Lounge in 2021 on the second floor in the Majestic building at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, hopes to be performing her body art skills in the new location in January.

Her current location provides her with 600 square feet to operate her business. The new site will be nearly three times as large, some 1,600 square feet, and the location will offer five chairs for tattooing artistry.

The 4,400-square-foot Bradley property has been owned by R&R Construction Co., of Bradley, since March.

Abby Smith, from R&R’s real estate development office, informed plan board members the goal is to have a total of three businesses in the location.

The company, owned by Ronald Kinzinger and Bradford Smith, has rehabbed the site inside and out.

If all goes as planned, The Electric Lady Lounge will be the fourth tattoo salon in Bradley.

In addition to traditional tattooing, the business also offers cosmetic and medical tattooing. The location also offers tattoo removal services.

Haug explained her salon has attracted not only local customers, but those from outside the region as well.

She said her business has been growing, as her appointment calendar is booked for the next four months.

After the vote, Haug, of Bourbonnais, said she had looked at a couple other sites, but once she went into the Blatt building she realized she had found her new home.

She said what also attracted her to the location is everyone knows where the former driver’s license facility is.