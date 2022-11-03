Local events scheduled for Veterans Day

The “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918 signaled the end of World War I. At that time and on that day, Nov. 11, the country annually recognizes Veterans Day.

Leading up to, on and after the day of honor and recognition, there will be several local veteran-related events.

The following events are listed in chronological order. This article will be updated online as events are added or updated.

<strong>Nov. 5</strong>

<strong>Soldiers Reunion at KCC</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, a “Soldiers Reunion” Veterans Day event will be held at Kankakee Community College.

The free event includes lunch and a recognition ceremony. The public is invited.

At the Soldiers Reunion, veterans of all eras will have an opportunity to connect with supporters as well as learn about veterans’ services.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony. Posting of the colors will be from the Momence Honor Guard. There will then be an introduction of veterans’ organizations and an opening address.

Panel group discussions will begin at 10:30 a.m. and topics include: “Life is Worth Living to the Fullest,” “Post Traumatic Stress Updates,” “Family Life Can Be Great,” “Women Can Do it Right,” and “Living and Managing Health Challenges.”

A light lunch and recognition program will take place at noon. The day will conclude with a blessing ceremony.

Guest speakers will be the Rev. Thomas Ervin Sr., master of ceremonies; Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC president; the Rev. Jamie Canty; and Pastor Jason Perry.

For more information, contact Jason Rodriguez, Veterans Club advisor at KCC, at jrodriguez@kcc.edu or 815-802-8554.

<strong>Nov. 6</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park Legion celebration</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 will host a Veterans Day ceremony followed by a potluck. Arianna Travis will sing the national anthem. At noon, James Michael Travis and Band will take the stage to provide live music.

<strong>Nov. 8</strong>

<strong>Krispy Kreme fundraiser at KCC</strong>

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are being sold as a Veterans’ Association fundraiser. The doughnuts are $10 a dozen. They can be ordered in advance by contacting <a href="mailto:jrodriguez@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jrodriguez@kcc.edu</a> through Nov. 8. Doughnuts can be picked up from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the College Center. Additional doughnuts will be available for sale at that time.

<strong>Nov. 10</strong>

<strong>Veterans Day Assembly</strong>

At 9 a.m. Nov. 10, Bradley Central Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day assembly in the north gym at 260 N. Wabash Ave., Bradley. The assembly’s guest speaker will be Brian Janus, 1st Lt. infantry officer of the U.S. Marine Corps.

There will be a musical salute to veterans presented by the symphonic band and concert choir. The director of bands is Vanessa Evans and the director of choirs is Amy Schneider.

<strong>Veterans Day reception at KCC</strong>

On Nov. 10, Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony.

The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the KCC Cavalier Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.

At the recognition ceremony, posting of the colors will be from the Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.

Guest speakers will be Eric Peterson, CEO and founder of Project Headspace and Timing, and fellow veterans of the organization, Brad Stosiek, Kristen Rubio and Michael Totten.

Peterson is a 2012 graduate of KCC who also served six years with the Illinois Army National Guard, two years with the State Department, and one year with the Department of Defense. He completed three rotations in Iraq and two rotations in Afghanistan as a private security detail medic.

Rubio served in the U.S. Marine Corps in both Iraq and Afghanistan on multiple tours from 2005-12. She is a small business owner and a mother of four children. She will share her mission to inspire veterans to seek mental health and overcome daily inner battles.

Stosiek served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2011-16 in Okinawa, Japan. He will share how Project Headspace and Timing has helped him overcome extreme personal obstacles to achieve his goal of starting the “I’m Fine Podcast.”

Totten served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War, where he was deployed on two occasions. He aspires to help fellow veterans by advocating for veterans to seek help, by connecting veterans to valuable resources, and by reducing mental health stigmas.

Benjamin Garcia, a part-time KCC police officer and a member of the KCC Veterans Association, will also speak about the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.

For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, director of financial aid & veteran services, at <a href="mailto:ksouligne@kcc.edu" target="_blank">ksouligne@kcc.edu</a> or phone 815-802-8556.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Nov. 11</strong>

<strong>Military Warriors Run to Schools</strong>

For the seventh year running, U.S. military veterans will run four miles dressed in battle gear while carrying patriotic flags past Manteno schools amid cheers from students and faculty. The run will continue into downtown Manteno and back to Heritage Park.

Involved in the event will be the Manteno American Legion, members of the Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy — as well as newly-signed recruits — AmVets, Jojo Sayson and ROMP, Adopt A Soldier, American Warriors Riders and ROTC members. Veterans will be escorting runners, along with the Manteno Police Department.

Participants, bringing their flags, will meet at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 11 at Heritage Park in Manteno. For questions and more information, contact Dan Gerber, U.S. Navy veteran, at <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a>.

<strong>A Salute to Our Veterans</strong>

At 9 a.m. Nov. 11, Momence CUDS No. 1 will host A Salute to Our Veterans in the Momence Junior High School gym. The community event is open to the public and honors the service of past and present military personnel.

The keynote speaker will be retired Navy SEAL Master Chief Stephen Drum. The event will feature a presentation from the Momence Honor Guard, music from JeNeir Elementary students, Taps and honor volley fire.

All veterans are invited to arrive at 8:15 a.m. in the cafeteria for breakfast prior to the event. RSVP for the breakfast (with your name and the name of up to one guest) by emailing jlincoln@mcusd1.net or call 815-472-6477 ext. 4344.

<strong>Kankakee County Veterans’ Council ceremony</strong>

At 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., the Kankakee County Veterans’ Council will host the 2022 Veterans’ Day Ceremony. Stanley Olenjack, commander of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter, will be the master of ceremonies.

This year’s ceremony will include the posting of national colors and the Veterans’ Council members’ organizational Unit Flags. Chaplain Peg Myers will give the invocation and Tim Rehmer will sing the National Anthem and other music selections, along with Nan Havens who will play musical selections on the piano prior to the ceremony.

The special guest speaker will be Michael Spade, a veteran of the Illinois Army National Guard and the commander for the St. George American Legion Post 1164. Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, will recite “The Unknown Soldier.”

Closing ceremonies will include the “Face to the East” poem, recited by David Allen, chairman of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, and a live rifle volley from the St. George American Legion Post No. 1164 Rifle Squad to commemorate the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month and the end of World War I. Taps will be sounded by the St. George American Legion Post 1164.

The ceremony, which will salute all veterans’ of the county past and present, is open to the public. Seating will be provided and the event will be held indoors.

Organizations in the Kankakee Veterans’ Council include: Kankakee American Legion Post 85, St. George American Legion Post 1164, Kankakee Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34, Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253, Kankakee County Veterans’ Assistance Commission, Kankakee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2857.

<strong>Veterans Day ceremony in Manteno</strong>

At 11 a.m. Nov. 11, there will be a ceremony at Legion Park hosted by the Manteno American Legion. The Legion’s Honor Guard will march to Legion Park for the ceremony. Afterwards, a lunch will be served at the Legion.

<strong>Open house at Veterans Assistance Commission</strong>

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County recently announced its new location of 581 William Latham Dr. Suite 302 in Bourbonnais. The VAC board and staff began working on this new location in late spring.

The VAC invites the public to come join for an open house of the new location from 2 to 5 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“With the VHA Community Based Outpatient Clinic right around the corner on the same floor, it only makes perfect sense! Bring the services to the veterans,” said Assistant Superintendent Karen Smietanski in a news release.

“I’ve always said the VAC was a one stop shop for the veterans. Now with benefits and health care on one floor, it really is a one stop shop for veterans. We have always worked closely with the doctors and social workers at the CBOC to make sure the veterans were getting the benefits they are entitled to. This will make it convenient for everyone involved.”

The VAC will be closing offices at the County Building officially on election day, Nov. 8, to make the bulk of their move.

The office will reopen Nov. 14 at its new location. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

<strong>Tuff Dawgs Rescue tribute & bingo</strong>

From 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11, Steam Hollow Brewing Co. will hold an event hosted by Tuff Dawgs Rescue, a volunteer foster-based no-kill rescue. There will be a Veterans Day photo tribute and bingo. The event will be at 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno.

<strong>Nov. 12</strong>

<strong>Veterans Showcase at Steam Hollow</strong>

At 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — a veteran-owned business — Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace & Timing, will host Veteran’s Showcase, which will gather local artists, musicians and organizations together to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re inviting any veteran organization, any veteran-owned business, any veteran anything, to be in one place,” Peterson told the Journal.

“It’s a free event just for veterans to also come by and see all of the organizations in the area that could possibly offer them some help, and all the different business that are veteran-owned.”

At 2 p.m. will be live music by veteran Chris James and Justin McCarty, and food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen.

Veteran artists and organizations participating include:

• Saddlebred Cellars

• The Prairie Pastor

• Dan Gerber

• NDS Designs

• Dirty Birds Creations

• Topp Training & Consulting

• Adopt A Solider

• Veteran’s Assistance Commission

• Project Headspace & Timing

• Travis Manion Foundation

• Holistic Health & Wellness (who will be providing free reiki to veterans).

Kristen Rubio, who will be participating in the Nov. 10 event at KCC, is a 2004 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate. Shortly after high school, Rubio enlisted in the Marine Corps and retired in 2018. Following retirement, she created the women’s military softball team, 4theFallen.

4theFallen is a 100% volunteer, direct impact, non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) in support of the country’s heroes. 4theFallen was created to raise awareness for fallen and injured heroes throughout the country by way of a softball team made up of service members and descendants of military veterans. On Sept. 24, the team competed in the USSSA Military Worlds Tournament in Viera, Fla., and went 7-2 placing second with a combined score of 78-31.

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: It was originally reported that retired Sergeant First Class Mike Spade would be speaking at a Veterans Day ceremony at Kankakee Community College. Spade will be speaking at Kankakee County Museum at 10 a.m. Friday.</strong></em>

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Mike Spade, who served 30 years in the Illinois Army National Guard and Active Guard Reserve, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony in Kankakee.

During his lengthy career, Spade was deployed to Honduras, Panama, Puerto Rico, Germany, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Among his most challenging activities, he said, was jungle training in Panama.

In his case, he said, it was truly an experience of joining the military and seeing the world.

He had enlisted in 1988 in the infantry, rising to the position of supply sergeant. With the Active Guard Reserve, he was promoted to be a Readiness NCO, essentially handling the administration of the unit. In Illinois, he served with units based in Kankakee, Joliet, Crestwood and Sullivan.

Spade grew up in Watseka and graduated from Watseka High School. He remembers a Vietnam veteran speaking to his class, but was mostly inspired to become a soldier by meeting with and listening to the father of a friend.

“That’s what I wanted to do," he said. “I wanted to serve my country.”

Spade said his remarks will touch upon the importance of veterans in the country. He’s hoping to communicate the essence of Veterans Day and “open a few eyes.” Spade is the current commander of American Legion Post 1164 in St. George.

<em>— Phil Angelo, For the Daily Journal</em>