Kankakee High School to host town hall meeting on racism

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will be hosting a town hall meeting titled “The N Word, Racism and Adultism in Our Schools” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Kankakee High School.

“We will discuss a community approach to eliminating barriers to equitable opportunities including microaggressions and racism,” the event flier states.

The event will feature a panel discussion, which will include adults from the community as well as students. Names for the panel are still being confirmed.

Last week, KHS teacher John Donovan was fired after being caught on video using the N-word directed at a student in his class.

The video was taken the morning of Oct. 20 and quickly spread across social media, sparking public outcry. It was picked up by several television news outlets as well.

Donovan was placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the high school administration.

The Kankakee School Board unanimously approved Donovan’s termination during its Oct. 24 meeting.

The teacher had thrown a book at the student weeks prior to the verbal altercation, the district has since confirmed.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the goal of the town hall meeting is to create opportunity and space for students and families to have dialogue around race and equity.

She also wants to answer any questions the community may have concerning the district’s hiring and termination practices, she said.

Walters said the auditorium has the capacity for 600, and she hopes to see at least half the seats filled.

“It’s not a comfortable conversation for people to have,” she said.

Walters also said she hopes Thursday’s town hall will be the beginning of an ongoing series, potentially with quarterly meetings to give space for community conversations.

“Where do we want to be in 10 years as a community?” she asked.