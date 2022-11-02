Gratitude for 50 years: Father Arseneau celebrates milestone

Friday evening, Father Vern Arseneau celebrated his 50th anniversary of becoming ordained on Oct. 28, 1972. While it’s been 50 years since taking his final vows, his faith has been a lifelong journey.

The Bradley native, who was ordained at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, said that he had an “inkling” in grade school that following the path of the church was his calling.

The now-retired priest became a chaplain at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee earlier this year, and reflected on his 50-year journey prior to the anniversary celebration.

“The flavor of the Mass will be my gratitude for everybody who’s made me who I am today,” Arseneau said last Thursday. “I’m just really grateful for everything that I’ve been able to be involved in over the years.”

St. Rose has a Monthly Mass that just so happened to fall on Arseneau’s anniversary and, to celebrate, Arseneau was able to invite people from each parish he’s been in as well as different coworkers from over the years.

After attending high school, undergrad and grad school — the latter of which took him to Missouri and Colorado — Arseneau returned to the Midwest and took his first assignment at St. Mary’s in Mokena.

From there began a journey most priests experience, where they bounce from different parishes, going where they are needed. For 10 years, Arseneau would find himself assigned to family ministry at St. Charles Pastoral Center in Romeoville.

“That opened up different things for marriage preparation, marriage enrichment, divorce ministry, widowed ministry … all kinds of things in there,” he said.

Missionary volunteer work would bring him to Mexico, where he became fluent in Spanish while in Mexico City. His volunteer work would also take him to Haiti and Guatemala.

While discussing his five decades of service, Arseneau was asked what advice he would give to his pre-ordained self. His answer?

“Fasten your seatbelt,” he said. “You have no clue what’s coming.”

<strong>CONTINUING TO LEARN</strong>

With that advice in mind, would he change anything?

“No, because whatever’s happening now is getting me ready for what’s coming next,” he said. “And that has proven true so many times. Just like, if I think this is a difficult situation or something, there’s something in it that I’m going to need in whatever’s coming next.”

Though he retired in 2020, Arseneau says he’s “not done.”

“I look forward to learning new things all the time, whether it’s new things regarding massage ministry therapy or fresh approaches to the scriptures and our faith,” he said.

He proved this in 2010 when he became a licensed massage therapist. The interest for this came from his desire to “be a healer.”

The practice focuses on “holistic medicine, the whole union of body, mind and spirit and how your spiritual life suffers if your body’s suffering,” he said, noting that he works at Unity Spa in Bradley.

With the concept of continued learning, Arseneau said that he is all about growth, with his personal mantra being “bloom where you’re planted.”

“Every place I found myself, there were opportunities for learning new things,” he explained. “It also mirrored my own developmental growth as an adult, going through stages that every place I’ve been helped me through that.

“Another piece of it is that I went away for alcohol treatment in 2005. So it’s a combination of successes and failures, you might say. And so then, in recovery, you start a new life. It’s just been a whole mix of stuff.”

Though he’s experienced personal growth — and credits the members of St. Rose, who have formed the Association for the Preservation of St. Rose, for doing all they can to keep the church standing — he said he’s noticed a backtrack in some Catholics around the globe.

“You’ve got a movement in the church that kind of wants to go backwards in belief and in customs,” he said. “That to me says that there’s an insecurity in people where they’re nostalgic for the past. But the church has never really lived there.”

Arseneau said that the forefront of the church has always been “bringing the message to the next generation.” Because of that, he said, “you can’t live in the past.”

“I don’t want to go backwards, the whole thing is forward-looking,” he said.

<strong>50TH ANNIVERSARY</strong>

After the Monthly Mass, there was a reception to celebrate Arseneau’s anniversary. On days when he goes into St. Rose, he gets a look at the nearby Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital where he was born.

He recalled that his father, who worked at the hospital, would take the family to St. Rose when Arseneau was a toddler.

So it all came full circle Friday night, as local priests, coworkers, family and friends gathered for the celebration. In addition to his gratitude, Arseneau wanted to leave attendees with a simple thought.

“Remember to say ‘thank you’ and ‘I love you,’” he said.

• Father Vern Arseneau was baptized at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee.

• He was ordained at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley on Oct. 28, 1972.

• His first assignment was at St. Mary's in Mokena.

• Over the years, he's served many parishes, including St. Matthew's in Glendale Heights, Notre Dame in Claredon Hills, St. Charles Pastoral Center in Romeoville, St. Patrick's in Momence, St. Mary's in west Chicago, St. Peter in Clifton, St. Mary & Joseph in Chebanse.

• He retired in 2020 and became chaplain at St. Rose of Lima in 2022.

