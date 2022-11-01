Bradley pledges to build fence for resident

BRADLEY — Some five months after explaining her plight with parking, noise and other unwanted behaviors due to neighboring bar patrons, a Bradley resident will be aided by the village administration, who has agreed to construct a privacy fence.

However, the timeline for the fence on the alley side of Shirley Hodge’s property in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue is somewhat up in the air.

At last week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Hodge once again made an emotional appeal to the administration and village board regarding her ongoing issues with a pair of bars across the alley from her residence.

Like she did in the spring, Hodge explained bar patrons, as well as vendors delivering bar supplies, cause her considerable stress. And, she said, nothing has been done by the village since she brought this matter to the village’s attention.

After laying out her issues for several minutes during the public comment portion of the Oct. 24 Bradley Village Board meeting, Police Chief Don Barber said police have been monitoring the situation for the past summer months.

He said the village has not received any complaints about the patrons or suppliers to the taverns, Donald & Debbie’s Doghouse, 228 W. Broadway St., and D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.’s, 226 W. Broadway St.

After the discussion, Mayor Mike Watson said the village would erect a privacy fence along the alley which would help shield the north-facing potion of Hodge’s property.

The commitment by Watson seemed to bring some relief to Hodge.

There was one catch, however, to the pending relief. Because Bradley is in the midst of a village-wide alleyway reconstruction project, the mayor said the fence would not be put in place until the alley has been dug out, rebuilt and resurfaced.

Hodge asked, when would that be completed? The mayor could not answer that question. He was unsure as to what area the projected 10-year alley construction program would take on in 2023.

The alley program is only in its second year in 2022.

That response did not seem to bring Hodge much relief.

Following the meeting, Watson said Hodge is going to need to demonstrate some patience. He said he certainly doesn’t want the taxpayers to pay for a fence and then have it taken down and put back in place. He would prefer it to be put in place when the alley is dealt with.

“We can’t rush the alley project,” Watson said. “We will certainly include this addition to the alley project when the alley along her property is built. We certainly don’t want to do this separately.”