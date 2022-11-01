All SAFE-T Act lawsuits consolidated into Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — The Illinois State Supreme Court ordered all SAFE-T Act civil lawsuits pending across Illinois be consolidated into the Circuit Court of Kankakee County.

The court’s order came Monday and consolidated 58 counties’ civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois asking that HB3653, the “SAFE-T Act,” be declared unconstitutional.

Kankakee County’s case becomes the lead case statewide.

Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit, Tom Cunnington, will hear the case, according to Kankakee County online records.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed his civil lawsuit in Kankakee County Circuit Court on Sept. 16. Kankakee County was the first to file against the state.

It was the same day that Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed a similar civil lawsuit in Will County.

The lawsuit is brought against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.

Rowe and Glasgow are both Democrats.

Rowe’s lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon the SAFE-T Act violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement, Rowe said.

Illinois courts may grant a permanent injunction if the party seeking the injunction shows that: it has a clear and ascertainable right in need of protection; it is likely to suffer irreparable harm without relief; no adequate remedy at law exists.

Pritzker signed the bill into law last year, which will abolish cash bail on Jan. 1, 2023. It makes Illinois the first state in the country to do so.

Pritzker has said the legislation supports police departments with funds and equipment such as body cameras, and that the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months.

Proponents of the SAFE-T Act note the legislation is based in solving the root causes of violence.

“It dares to imagine a world, that actually existed up through the 1970s, where people who never posed a threat to others weren’t rounded up and thrown in jail,” State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, a driving force behind the legislation, told The Center Square in September.

<strong>‘Important issues’</strong>

“My team and I understand the importance of this litigation and we are honored to work alongside a select group of other State’s Attorneys’ Offices in challenging the constitutionality of HB3653, on behalf of nearly 60 counties throughout Illinois,” Rowe said in a release.

“These are important issues and we look forward to addressing them in court.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys John Coghlan and Terri Goudie and Civil Paralegals Jodi Trudeau and Desiree Gore will be joining Rowe in litigating the case.

“We will lead the litigation efforts alongside a team of state’s attorneys and their assistants from five other State’s Attorney’s offices: Will, Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry,” Rowe said in the statement.

These six counties (including Kankakee County) have been designated as Special Counsel to represent every county that has filed thus far, Rowe said in the statement.

“Any ruling entered by the circuit court will be binding upon the other counties who have filed,” Rowe said in the statement.

<strong>Violates state constitution</strong>

Rowe, Kankakee County State’s Attorney since December 2016, noted when the lawsuit was filed in September every amendment to the state’s constitution has been accomplished by referendum vote of the people.

Amendments to the current bail section of the constitution were adopted by referendum vote in 1982, Rowe said.

In 2014, voters approved amendments to the Victim’s Rights Act [Article 1, Section 8.1], also by referendum vote of the people, he added.

Rowe argues legislators who voted for the SAFE-T Act in January 2021 “ignored this process and attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution by denying voters the right to decide and instead placing the decision unconstitutionally and solely in the hands of legislators.”

“The SAFE-T Act has effectively amended this section of the Illinois Constitution without a referendum vote of the people,” he said when he filed the lawsuit Sept. 16.

“The Legislature does not have that power. This lawsuit and the Illinois Constitution beg our legislators to do what is right and follow the process: give the people their right to vote.”