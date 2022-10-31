RVSRA's 6th Annual Mouse Race set for Nov. 12

If you hear the pitter patter of small feet running throughout the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee on Nov. 12, don’t call the health department.

It’s simply the entertainment behind the 6th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization, which works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

For those worried about interacting with mice, fear not.

The mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane race track that is about 16 feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

RVSRA’s Executive Director Pam Bright said that the event typically garners around 200 attendees.

“We’re excited to have the event back this year… It’s the most fun event you’ve never been to!” said Bright.

The mouse race came about six years ago as RVSRA developed a foundation to help raise funds that are outside of the organization’s normal operating budget. The foundation was created to help provide resources to the association for equipment, supplies, scholarships and more.

There will be seven races throughout the night. In between the races there is a stationary Winner’s Wheel with 50 colored slots on it. Participants buy a card that has a number on it (one through 50). Then a mouse is on the middle of the wheel, and whatever number the mouse walks to, that cardholder wins a prize. This takes place six or seven times throughout the night.

There also will be opportunities to play Plinko and the Big Six Wheel. These games, in addition to the main races, allow winners to receive tickets that they can then put into a raffle for prizes. There will be a table with prizes on display, and participants will place tickets in the bucket of the prize that they hope to win.

New this year is an additional game similar to a ring toss where players can purchase a ring to attempt to toss onto a bottle of wine. If they ring a wine bottle, they get to take it home.

Additionally, the night will feature a silent auction with prizes including a three-night stay at Wisconsin Dells, skybox tickets for the Chicago Bulls, dinner at the Kankakee Country Club, and a Sandy Pines Golf Course gift card and box of golf balls ($350 value).

Staff and volunteers help bring the annual event to fruition.

Bright gave thanks to the foundation’s treasurer, Peggy King.

“She has worked countless hours for the past six months to make sure this fundraiser is a success.”

Tickets are $25 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names are automatically entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336 and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

WHAT: 5th Annual Great Mouse Race benefiting the River Valley Special Recreation Association

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

COST: Tickets are $20

MORE INFO: 815-933-7336