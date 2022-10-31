Major renovations eyed for Lil's Park

BRADLEY — A $1.5-million to $2-million renovation of Lil’s Park — Bradley’s 14.9-acre park along East North Street — is about set to swing into action.

And what will likely be the park’s main attraction, at least in the eyes of the youngsters seeking relief from summer’s heat, will be the planned 6,000-square-foot, oval-shaped splash pad near the park’s center core and east of the existing picnic shelter location.

Concerning sheltered areas, one will be constructed immediately east of the splash pad.

Village officials anticipate site preparation could begin in late November if Mother Nature allows, and actual construction of the park features could begin by mid to late April 2023.

No portion of the park upgrades — designed by Teska Associates Inc., of Evanston — have yet to go out for bid as the project has yet to be OK’d by the Bradley Village Board.

The Illinois Department of Public Health must approve the portion of the project dealing with the splash pad because of the water recirculation design.

At this point it is unclear if the splash pad will be ready for use this coming summer.

The parking lot which runs along East North Street will also be significantly expanded by perhaps 30 spaces.

The northern portion of the park will contain the existing walking path.

Upgrading Lil’s Park has been a target of Bradley Mayor Mike Watson for the past two years. He said due to new subdivisions, Lil’s Park is basically located in the center of the village.

He said just because Lil’s is being focused on, that does not mean other parks’ upgrades will not be targeted in the future.

“We will continue to invest there,” he said of Lil’s, “and others where we want to make changes. These parks are in our neighborhoods and we want people to enjoy them. These are places for our families to enjoy here in the village.”

Watson conceded the upgrade cost may be a little higher than first anticipated, but he said it was decided as long as work is being done it would make sense to do as much now as can be done.

“It’s not that money is not an issue, but we want a top-of-the-line facility. I’m anxious for our youth to have a good ol’ time in the splash pad.”