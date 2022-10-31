Harbor House, Child Network receive United Way grant funding

Two local nonprofits were among the recipients of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Impact Grant Funding for the fiscal year of 2023. Harbor House and Child Network have both been selected, and both nonprofits have released news releases on the selection.

<strong>Child Network</strong>

Child Network recently receive Community Impact Funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties for Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. This support will reach children affected by child abuse and neglect throughout Kankakee and Iroquois counties. United Way’s Community Impact Grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant for our CAC and CASA programs, which work to improve the response to child sexual and serious physical abuse in our local communities and helps children find permanency during a crucial time in their lives,” said Kristin Jackson, executive director of Child Network, in a news release. “We are proud to work with our local law enforcement agencies, State’s Attorney, DCFS and victim assistance services in providing the support these families need.”

Child Network is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance and the National Court Appointed Special Advocates. For more information on Child Network, call 815-936-7372 or go to <a href="https://www.ChildNetwork.org" target="_blank">ChildNetwork.org</a>.

<strong>Harbor House</strong>

For fiscal year 2023, Harbor House received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties to provide counseling for youth survivors of domestic violence and fund prevention programs. This support will reach more than 5,000 youth in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

Harbor House is thrilled to receive this grant to both continue and expand services that align with United Way’s mission to empower individuals, families and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.

According to the release, abuse is a learned and chosen behavior, and prevention starts with youth. Youth counseling addresses the root of domestic violence by providing youth survivors, including teens experiencing dating violence, a safe place to process their trauma, learn that the abuse is not their fault, empower them to choose a different path, explore healthy vs. abusive relationships, and to break the cycle of violence.

Providing prevention programs and activities in the community is core service when it comes to the future safety and success of our communities by stopping domestic violence before it starts.

Harbor House is the domestic violence agency for Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Free, confidential services include a 24-hour hotline, chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support groups, emergency shelter, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention, and outreach initiatives. To learn more about Harbor House services, visit <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a> or call the hotline at 815-932-5800.

Located at 2192 S 13000E Road in Pembroke Township, A More Excellent Way Ministries recently received Community Impact Funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties which helped to fund the Bridge Family Enrichment program. The Bridge program reaches a population of more than 200 families in Kankakee County.

The Bridge program also helps the Pembroke community through the Senior-Care Enrichment Program, providing food boxes to over sixty families a week. During this year, A More Excellent Way Ministries supplied families with various back to school items including backpacks with school supplies and additional items necessary to assist families with the overwhelming burden of essential needs that children have.

Not just for that first day of school but throughout the school year, assisting families in helping children to be prepared and successful throughout the entirety of the year. United Way’s Community Impact Grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in the Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

"Our programs would not be possible, without the help of grants like these and we are thankful that United Way considered us for this grant," said Josiah Woods, Human Resource/Program Director of A More Excellent Way Ministries, in a news release.

"Through the provisions that United Way has given to us we can continue to make sure that the needs of our neighboring families our met."

The Senior-Care food pantry program is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Food boxes are also available for delivery to qualifying seniors. Services are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A number of programs and services are offered throughout the week. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.amoreexcellentway2911.com" target="_blank">amoreexcellentway2911.com</a> call 779-701-7178 or 815 549-0374.