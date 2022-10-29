Nitric acid leak discovered at Pilot Travel Center in Gilman

GILMAN — Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, a nitric acid leak was discovered coming from a semi-tractor trailer that was parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman.

According to a news release from Iroquois County EMA, emergency responders, led by Gilman Fire Department District, were called to the scene and ensured the safety of all present.

The release noted that a private clean-up crew was called in to remediate the spill. Overnight, the clean-up crew suffered an equipment failure that led to more nitric acid being spilled. Private clean-up crews are working with Gilman Fire Protection District, Iroquois County EMA, Illinois EPA and Pilot Travel Center to finish remediation.

Throughout the event, there have been no injuries, the release stated. The only interruption to business was to bulk diesel fueling, which has since been restored to bull operations.