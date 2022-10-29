KLASEY: The last silent picture show

If you visited Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry as a child, you almost certainly spent some time in a darkened theater on “Yesterday’s Main Street,” watching a now-extinct form of movie show — the silent film.

Introduced in the late 1890s, “the silents” conveyed their stories using on-screen titles and live musical accompaniment. A piano player (or in fancier theaters, an organist) performed appropriate music to underscore the action on the screen; for example, ominous chords to introduce the villain, or a fast-paced, exciting theme for a chase scene.

In Kankakee, the “silent era” began on Sept. 26, 1900, when the first motion picture was presented at the Arcade Opera House on Merchant Street. Each evening for a full week, the theater presented a motion picture program “accompanied by gramophone music.”

Before the first showing, the Kankakee Daily Times described the upcoming event: “The pictures and music thus commingled make just the sort of entertainment to please the most intelligent classes, exactly what Kankakee people take kindly and enjoy, and the success of this series is clearly assured.”

Kankakee’s second “movie house,” the Bijou Theatre, opened in the summer of 1906 in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue. On July 14, 1906, an advertisement in the Kankakee Daily Gazette invited readers to “Go to the Bijou and see the great Pictures,” listing five short films, “Evil Day,” “Snapshot Fiend,” “Miniature Theatre,” “Three Cent Leeks,” and “Missing Legacy,” plus “Illustrated Songs.”

The Bijou offered a “Children’s Big Matinee” each Wednesday and Saturday, as well as a “Religious Concert and Moving Pictures every Sunday night.” Admission was ten cents.

The following year, the Bijou broadened its offerings, adding vaudeville acts to its program of silent movies. The price of admission remained ten cents, although children now paid half price, and reserved seats cost ten cents extra.

In 1908, the Bijou faced cut-rate competition when the “Nickel-Only Theater” opened at 180 S. East Avenue (the term “Nickelodeon” became a popular synonym for silent movie theaters, since many such theaters nationwide charged a five-cent admission). The “Nickel-Only” was renamed as the Princess Theater in 1909, the Royal Theater in 1916; then, in 1927, as the Lyric Theatre.

After more than 20 years of silent films, Kankakee’s entertainment options broadened. On Nov. 18, 1928, an advertisement for the Majestic Theatre at 160 N. Schuyler Avenue displayed the notice “Coming to Majestic soon, Pictures You Can Hear! As Well As See.”

On Dec. 12, 1928, the Majestic presented Kankakee’s first “sound movie” — “The Lion and the Mouse,” starring Lionel Barrymore. That film was actually a hybrid, including both recorded sound and live music.

More than a year would pass before the first “all-talkie” film would be screened; on Jan. 7, 1930, “Half Way to Heaven” played at the Majestic. Starring Jean Arthur and Paul Lukas, the film’s plot was described as “Nerve-tingling suspense vies with love’s romantic dream.”

In the year that “the talkies” arrived, the city had five movie theaters — the Majestic, of course; the Rialto at 269 E. Court Street, the Luna (previously the Bijou) at 236 S. Schuyler, the LaPetite at 223 E. Court Street, and the Lyric at 176 S. East Avenue.

Three years later, in 1931, the Rialto and LaPetite had closed their doors, the Luna had begun presenting “talkies,” and a new “movie palace” named the Paramount had opened at 213 N. Schuyler Avenue. The Lyric Theatre remained the last Kankakee venue for silent films.

The end of “the silent era” locally was announced on the front page of the Kankakee Republican-News on Sept. 29, 1931. Under the heading “Silent Film is No More in Kankakee,” the story read, “Paul Bernier, owner of the Lyric Theatre, announced today that the Lyric will reopen tomorrow showing talking pictures….Mr. Bernier has operated the Lyric successfully for the last thirteen years showing silent pictures. It was the last Kankakee theatre to abandon the silent picture….Feature pictures, the same appearing currently in Chicago houses, will be shown at the Lyric in the future.”

A small display advertisement, appearing in the same day’s newspaper as Bernier’s announcement, informed Lyric patrons of “The installation of the Sound Equipment for your enjoyment.” The ad noted that the Lyric’s “first All-Talking picture” would be “‘The Cohens and Kellys in Africa,’ starring Geo. Sidney and Chas. Murray.” The film would be screened Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Although Kankakee once had as many as six movie theaters in operation, the city currently has only two: the Paramount (opened in 1931) and the Meadowview (opened in 1967). In one sense, however, the city now has more than double the number of theaters: the Paramount has five screens, and Meadowview has seven.

Don Bestor, orchestra leader for comedian Jack Benny’s radio show in the 1930s, is best known for creating the first musical advertising jingle (“J-E-L-L-O”). Bestor had a strong Kankakee connection. What was it?

Answer: From 1913 until 1921, Bestor operated the Court Theatre at 234 E. Court Street, and most likely also played the piano to accompany the theater’s silent films. He also served at least one term on the Kankakee City Council as alderman of the First Ward. Bestor sold the Court Theatre in 1921 and moved to Chicago to pursue his musical career.