Kankakee School District looking to bring busing in-house next year

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 could be going down a new path when it comes to busing in the 2023-24 school year.

School officials are considering parting ways from the district’s busing company and instead bringing the busing system in-house.

This was a topic of discussion at the Kankakee School Board’s recent finance committee meeting, and it was brought before the full board Monday as an informational item.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that she plans to have a recommendation for board approval at its next meeting, which is slated for Nov. 14.

If approved, the district would begin hiring for a safety coordinator and additional payroll clerk in December, she said.

“This is going to require a lot of infrastructure that we’re going to need to set up quickly,” Walters said.

The goal would be to get the infrastructure in place by the end of the school year and hire between 50 and 60 drivers, she said.

Walters said that ideally the district will be able to hire more drivers than it currently has available through Illinois Central, as it would offer higher pay and benefits.

While this would not guarantee transportation would always be on time, the district would have control over the messaging to parents when kids aren’t going to be home on time, she said.

“We should have more flexibility in terms of covering all the things that we need to cover,” she said.

It would mean more bus availability for field trips and athletic events, she noted.

Dan Savage, the district’s director of transportation, said that he has contacted other school districts regarding their busing systems and pricing.

Currently, District 111 contracts with Illinois Central and pays $291.50 per round trip (morning plus afternoon route), as well as $51 per hour for field trips and after-school activities.

Continuing into next year, the company has said it would need a minimum 25% increase, which would bring Kankakee’s prices up to about $365 for a round trip and a $63.75 per hour fieldtrip rate, Savage said. The increase would go toward increasing driver pay from $17 to $25 per hour.

“I believe we can do this in-house at a cheaper rate than what any First Student or Illinois Central could bid on,” he said.

Crete-Monee School District, which contracts with the company District 111 previously used, First Student, currently pays $400.90 per round trip and an $82.65 per hour trip rate, he said.

Havana School District, a district with three schools and about 1,500 students, switched from using First Student to its own in-house busing in 2015, he said.

After switching from leasing to buying its own buses in 2022, the Havana district expects to see more cost savings going forward, Savage said.

“They’ve been extremely happy with their decision, being able to control, you know on the management side, the bus drivers, and being able to get people in the community and the bus drivers, and the stability of that has been great for their school district,” he said.

The switch could also involve the district eventually purchasing its own electric buses.

Savage said the district could lease or buy diesel buses and trade them in for electric buses after three years through the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program.

The EPA has started offering rebates for school districts that trade in diesel buses for electric buses, he said. The buses have to be leased or owned by the district for three years to get the rebate.

Savage noted a new diesel bus can cost $100,000 to $125,000, and an electric bus can cost $300,000 to $350,000.