Restoration work set for Perry Farm house's windows

BOURBONNAIS — The windows of the farmhouse at Perry Farm Park will be getting much needed restoration work.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District board heard the details during its Oct. 24 meeting.

This is not your typical job where you take a window out and replace it.

Not just because there are 31 windows, but because the Perry Farmhouse is a registered historical site.

That designation means all historic window restoration work shall be furnished and installed in accordance with the “Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation and Guidelines for Rehabilitating Historic Buildings,” U.S. Dept. of Interior, National Park Service, Preservation Assistance Division, Washington D.C., according to the proposal from Restoration Works of Bradley.

BTPD will pay Bradley-based Restoration Works $77,900 for full restoration of the sashes, hardware and sash stops. New weatherstrip and parting bead will be provided for all operable windows.

“We can’t use the windows. It’s a safety issue,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

No work has been done on the windows in 30 to 40 years, Piatt said.

BTPD needed the approval of the Kankakee County Historical Commission before proceeding with the project.