Bradley School Board approves HVAC work, school officer agreement

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a contract Thursday for HVAC upgrades to Bradley East and Bradley West schools.

The board also took the next step toward bringing a school resource officer into the district.

Out of four companies to submit bids, the lowest came from Glade Plumbing & Piping, of Kankakee, for a total of $1,267,770, plus $439,230 for the alternate bid.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said the project will include eliminating the window air conditioning units at both schools and installing central air units in the classrooms.

The alternate work will include all mechanical, electrical and structural work in the original wings of both schools.

Work is expected to begin near the beginning of June and be completed before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, Goselin said.

<strong>SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER</strong>

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a tentative agreement with the Bradley Police Department for a school resource officer.

The agreement is pending approval from the village, which is expected to happen at the next village board meeting, Goselin said.

The school resource officer would be an employee of the village and work in Bradley schools during school hours, Goselin noted.

Details of the officer’s duties and pay are not yet finalized, he said.

“I know the village has put it out there for people who would like to apply for it,” Goselin added. “Once we get two or three people who apply, the village and ourselves will sit down and interview them to see what’s the best fit for us.”