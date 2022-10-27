Riverside Medical Center locked down for 3 hours Tuesday

KANKAKEE — For about three hours Tuesday afternoon, Riverside Medical Center’s Kankakee campus was on lockdown following a threat made by a patient’s family member.

After working with police, Riverside lifted the lockdown at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when it was determined there was no safety threat to staff or visitors. The incident began shortly after 2 p.m.

“We take these situations very seriously,” said Carl Maronich, Riverside Healthcare spokesman. “The safety of our staff and our patients and visitors is of the utmost importance.

“Across the country, violence against health care workers has never been higher. Here at Riverside, we take all means necessary to protect our staff.”

After investigating the threat, charges are expected to be filed against an Urbana man, who called in the threat. Kankakee police have not released the suspect’s name, pending formal charges.

The incident, according to a Kankakee police report, began when the son of a patient became angered when he was told a family member would not be discharged Tuesday as had been anticipated.

The son then made threatening statements.

Urbana police assisted Kankakee police in making the arrest.

“Words and behaviors matter,” Maronich said. “Health care can be an emotional experience, we understand that, but we cannot tolerate any incidents of violence or threats to our staff. We ask everyone who comes through our doors to show respect and consideration for all patients, visitors and staff.”

The lockdown was initially called for all Riverside locations, but eventually centered on the Kankakee campus. At that time, some visitors were allowed access to the hospital, but they were screened through the hospital’s emergency department.

“We appreciate the understanding of all those who were impacted,” Maronich added. “We also credit the Kankakee Police Department, our security staff, greeters and other employees who helped during the lockdown.”