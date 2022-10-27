Parents express concerns about a display in BTPD scarecrow contest

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect corrections in that bills have already been passed regarding sex education taught in public schools and placing a feminine hygiene product dispenser in boys’ locker rooms.</em>

BOURBONNAIS — Two parents of LGBTQ+ children spoke to members of the Bourbonnais Township Park District board about a scarecrow contest display they found offensive and hurtful at Monday’s meeting.

During public comments, Jen Kafner, of Bourbonnais, and Kathy King-Watters, of Monee, spoke about a sign in a display from a supporter of Republican candidate for the 40th State Senate District Phil Nagel.

It depicted Captain America as a scarecrow, next to a sign saying “No” to bills regarding sex education taught in public schools and placing a feminine hygiene product dispenser in boys’ locker rooms.

Captain America also said “no” to the Safe-T-Act and ending the fossil fuels industry on the sign.

Kafner said she found the display “extremely hateful” and “disheartening.”

She said she believes in freedom of speech for everyone, but this was not the appropriate place to make a political statement.

“This is an event for the community and family. It should not be political,” Kafner said.

While she is a resident of Monee, King-Watters brought her now adult son to the park when he was growing up.

“We came here a lot for the Exploration Station. It is an amazing place,” King-Watters said. “We came here to Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais a lot. I still come down here.

“This display was hurtful.”

Both Kafer and King-Watters said the board should change contest rules to reflect that it is a community and family event.

“It will be taken care of,” Board President Dave Zinanni said about changing contest rules for the future.

The annual scarecrow event has been popular since it began in 2013.

This year, the contest kicked off Sept. 24.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt told the Daily Journal they began to be contacted about the Captain America display within a week of the start of the contest.

Piatt said the board’s attorney explained the display or parts of it could not be taken down because of First Amendment rights.

However, it could be taken down for violating the community standards set forth by the district.

“It did not meet our standard of family-friendly inclusiveness of all people in our parks,” Piatt said.

“We asked the person to take down the offensive part but they refused. We then took the poster down. We did offer to refund their $35 entry fee, but they declined.

“We will revise the rules so that there will be no entries allowed that may discriminate or have disparaging remarks,” Piatt said.

This is the second time a display proved controversial.

In 2019, a display dealing with immigration issues was taken completely down for violating the rules. It was deemed offensive, according to then BTPD Executive Director Hollice Clark.