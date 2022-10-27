Local Prairie State Legal Services office receives grant

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee office of Prairie State Legal Services (PSLS) Kankakee office recently received $6,595 in community impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The grant will support the costs of maintaining an office and provide holistic, no-cost legal services to nearly 600 low-income residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

United Way’s community impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Many of the PSLS Kankakee office referrals come from Harbor House and are related to issues of domestic violence.

The office also receives referrals from the Ombudsman program to resolve nursing home issues and Adult Protective Services to resolve elder abuse and exploitation issues.

The office both sends and receives referrals to and from Catholic Charities, Kankakee County Community Services, and Options Center for Independent Living to assist with public benefits, utilities/housing concerns and other needs issues.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please visit pslegal.org.