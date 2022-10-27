FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer forging new path while remembering past

It’s been 16 years, but Gavin Johnston can still remember it like it was yesterday — the last play of his three-year career as the quarterback of the Reed-Custer football team his senior season.

In overtime of a 2006 IHSA Class 3A second round matchup against Bureau Valley — the defending state champions — the Comets weren’t content with another overtime period, with coach Dean Cappel electing to go for the 2-point conversion instead, sending his star signal-caller on a rollout to the right side.

Johnston remembers it as a bad throw that receiver Pete Dell’Aquilla had to make a great play on just to catch the ball, although he caught it out of bounds and the Comets saw a season for the ages suddenly end.

“Not many days go by where I don’t think about that last day,” the 2007 Reed-Custer graduate recalled.

Until last season, when the Comets made the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals, they hadn’t won a postseason game since the first round of that 2006 season.

Johnston’s now in his fifth season as the head coach at his alma mater and 12th overall as a coach. After he and the Comets fell in a painstaking, last-second 28-24 loss to Byron, who went on to win the state title, he was reminded of how much a high schooler’s heart breaks with a late-game playoff loss.

While he sees a lot of similarities between his senior year’s team and this year’s team, he also sees enough difference that allows him to believe the Comets can make a postseason run as impressive as their 9-0 regular season, one that saw them lead the state in scoring [59.3 points per game] and margin of victory [54.1 points per game], using 40-plus-point wins in all nine games to win the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

“It was 1999 the last time we had made the playoffs before we made it in 2005 and 2006 and that ‘06 team kind of had the same feeling these guys have — that second year back in, it’s like, OK, let’s have fun and make some noise,” Johnston said. “... I definitely envisioned us getting back in playoffs and being competitive, but the way we’ve played this year, that’s hard to imagine.

“You can dream about that stuff but have to work really hard to actually do it.”

<strong>ENTIRE TEAM EFFORT</strong>

Where Johnston is reminded of his own team most is in Jake McPherson, the quarterback of this year’s Comets team.

Like Johnston, McPherson is a three-year starter with a cannon arm and wheels for legs. His 1,151 passing yards are fourth in the area and his 20 touchdowns are second in the area, both coming despite sitting out several fourth quarters and beyond due to comfortable leads, and the same goes for his 601 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

But despite the stellar numbers and the early exposure to varsity football, McPherson hasn’t felt like a spotlight has been stuck on him.

It’s been on an entire team that’s known they could perform like this since they were in middle school.

“Honestly, I have never felt like the spotlight has been on me,” McPherson said. “I have very talented group of guys that surround me every day, and from a young age I’ve felt like we have all handled very well.”

The brightest light has been the connection between McPherson and Lucas Foote, who scored six touchdowns in six quarters before a season-ending injury as a junior and a completely missed sophomore year due to injury.

After two years of watching his Comets from the sidelines, Foote has had the fortunes of his first healthy season, where he’s compiled yards [fourth in the area] and 11 touchdowns [second in the area] as well as 284 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

“It was extremely tough, especially since the injuries were during the season and I had to sit and watch my team play, but my friends and family supported me and made it a lot better,” Foote said of the last two years. “This season has been awesome. I am extremely happy to be out there playing with them and making an impact.”

Jace Christian has racked up a team-high 691 yards [9th in the area] and 17 touchdowns [2nd in the area and most amongst 11-man teams] on the ground for a rushing attack that tallied 3,080 yards and 50 touchdowns as a team. He’s also the quarterback of the defense, playing perhaps the most dependable middle linebacker in the area. Christian has 46.5 tackles, 12.5 of them for loss, to go along with a pair of sacks.

But Christian knows he’s far from the only one responsible for a defense that has allowed just 5.9 points per game, forced 23 turnovers and held opponents to just 1,050 yards of total offense, including just 157 rushing yards and one touchdown on 188 carries.

“I think what makes the defense as solid as it is right now is that everybody knows they have a job, and they do their job and they don’t try to be a star of the team,” Christian said. “Everybody works off of each other and everyone ends up in the right places at the right time, which should a huge advantage for us.

“But I try to pump the guys up and try to make the defensive side the fun side because that’s what wins championships.”

<strong>CREDIT THOSE IN THE TRENCHES</strong>

Christian, McPherson, Foote and their teammates are always the first every Friday night to credit the work of the men in the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines for allowing them to do what they do.

Two-way lineman Kody Marschner was the first of his senior classmates to taste varsity football when he played a handful of varsity games as a freshmen, a standout athlete who will go down as one of the most decorated Comets of all time.

He entered his senior football season as a two-time Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State selection, as well as a two-time Daily Journal All-Area and Illinois Central Eight All-Conference pick. As a wrestler, he’s earned a second-place [2021 IWCOA] and third-place [2022 IHSA] finish at the State Finals.

But he’d trade all that in for a state title.

“It means everything to me,” Marschner said. “I would trade every award I’ve got for that ring.”

<strong>SPECIAL TEAM</strong>

Johnston and several of his assistants are all Reed-Custer graduates and Braidwood residents.

They were all reminded of that second-round loss to Bureau Valley when they were topped by Byron when the eventual state champions scored with nine seconds remaining to hand the Comets a 28-24 loss in the quarterfinals.

They’re also aware that between that 2006 season and last fall, the program had only made two playoff appearances, the same amount of winless seasons they had in that time.

Johnston, who has been the quarterback or head coach for half of the program’s eight playoff appearances, and the Reed-Custer community have been used to the heartbreak on the gridiron during the years in which they do have success.

But he also knows the community isn’t used to having a team as special as this one.

“We’ve had some talented classes come through do well their freshmen and sophomore years, and always seem to get passed up in the weight room, or kids get different priorities, they get a job, they move or they get injured,” Johnston said. “Anything that could go wrong at Reed-Custer used to go wrong.

“But these kids — they got after it.”

