New Kankakee ward map set

KANKAKEE — With some minor alterations, Kankakee’s seven wards are back to even footing based on the recently revised map following the 2020 census.

The main alteration of the ward map came from expanded boundaries for the 1st Ward, which reaches further east and south, and the 7th Ward, which slightly expanded its reach south. Also, the southern part of the 5th Ward will cross west over the Kankakee River and Wall Street.

The city was in need of the realignment as the city’s population moved in the southwesterly direction, pushing a greater number of residents into the 3rd and 4th wards and out of the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th wards.

According to city planner Mike Hoffman, the target was getting each of the seven wards into the 3,436 resident range.

According to the 2020 census, Kankakee has a population of 24,052, which represents a decline of nearly 12.6% from the 2010 census count of 27,537.

Ward populations, Hoffman stated, needed to have a difference of less than 10% between each other.

As a result of this need, wards now range in population size from 3,373 to 3,594.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the remapping process went smoothly as all council members worked together and helped produce a map which was recently unanimously approved.

“Everyone attempted to make the boundaries as close to what they are as possible. I believe this came out well,” he said.

In all, it took about two months to have the new map created and approved.

The city has repeatedly stated its population was undercounted, in large part due to the census being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the fact that the count dropped beneath the 25,000-population mark, the city has been forced to place a referendum on the ballot asking residents whether the city should maintain its home rule governing powers.

The city has embarked on an aggressive campaign asking residents to reject the question as to whether the city should lose its home rule authority, which aids the governmental body’s ability to gain revenue sources through taxation or bond sales.

The city administration has been adamant it would like to have a special census count taken to get what it believes would be a more accurate population count.

While new ward maps can lead to an elected official’s residence being mapped out of his or her jurisdiction of representation, that issue did not take place with the new map.