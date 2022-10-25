The Well does well on opening weekend

MANTENO — While Recharge Coffee Co. has left the building, coffee is still on the menu at 47 1/2 W. Second St. in Manteno.

The Well in Manteno celebrated its grand opening on Saturday and sold a whopping 669 drinks over the course of 12 hours. For those who like math, that equates to nearly 56 drinks per hour — just shy of one drink per minute.

“We felt overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Tiffany Parpart, who owns the business with her husband, Shawn. With help and input from their three kids, Parpart described it as “a family affair.”

“[The kids] sacrificed a lot for this, too,” Parpart said. “My son wants to be a barista and help.”

Parpart has had the dream of opening a coffee shop for the greater part of a decade. After Recharge moved into different markets, leaving the space in Manteno open, she knew it was time to take the plunge.

“When they decided to leave, I just knew I had to make a concept for the community,” she said, sharing that construction was about a nine-month process.

When it came to naming the business, Parpart shared that she looked to God for inspiration. Eventually, she decided to base the name off a Bible story of a “woman at the well.”

“In that time, a well signified a place where people would gather,” said Parpart, noting that is what she wanted for the shop. “We wanted it to be a place where people gather and can fill their cups.”

And when talking about those 669 cups from Saturday, Parpart said that the most popular options were standard lattes, caramel lattes and cold brew. When asked about her favorite, she named the lavender hot chocolate.

“We’re grateful for the acceptance we’ve received and the outpouring of support we’ve received from everybody is just amazing,” Parpart said of the community. “The community has done so much to support us and share [content] on Facebook and Instagram.”

More information on the coffee shop can be found at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/thewellmanteno" target="_blank">facebook.com/thewellmanteno</a>. Parpart said they plan to eventually have online ordering.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.